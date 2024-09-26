RFK Jr. Boasted About Nude Photos Reporter Sent Him During Sexting Affair

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New details may reveal the cause of the alleged sexting affair between Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the former independent presidential candidate, and Olivia Nuzzi, a reporter for New York magazine.

According to sources cited by the Daily Beast, rumors of this digital fling emerged after RFK Jr. reportedly bragged to friends about the intimate photos Nuzzi sent him.

These rumors, first unveiled by former CNN reporter Oliver Darcy in his blog, ultimately led the magazine’s editor-in-chief, David Haskell, to confront Nuzzi about the alleged photos.

She initially denied the relationship but later came clean to Haskell, triggering the magazine to place her on leave pending an investigation.

“Haskell told Nuzzi, 31, that he had been informed that Kennedy had bragged about his relationship with Nuzzi to others, including possessing photographs of her, and that they were in a romantic relationship,” the Beast reported.

A spokesperson for Kennedy has not addressed the specific details of the scandal but told CNN, “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”

But this statement contradicts what some of RKF Jr.’s allies have told several outlets.

According to various sources, the sexting affair began after Nuzzi and RFK Jr. met in the fall of 2023 for a New York piece titled, “The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign.”

RFK Jr. reportedly attempted to cut off contact by blocking Nuzzi’s cellphone number. Nuzzi allegedly bypassed this by emailing him, claiming to have information about potential stories that could be damaging to him.

Once unblocked, Nuzzi reportedly “bombarded” him with “increasingly pornographic” photos and videos that were “difficult to resist,” according to RFK Jr.’s friends in remarks to Jessica Reed Kraus’s Substack.

“This had nothing to do with romance. He was being chased by porn,” said security expert Gavin de Becker, who is investigating the matter for possible civil action.