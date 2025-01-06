Trump Slams Washington Post for Made-Up Story on ‘Pared Back’ Tariffs

Since winning a second term, Trump has warned countries including Canada, Mexico and China of incoming tariffs if they refuse to comply with U.S. demands on the border and the economy.

The Washington Post article claimed that “rather than apply tariffs to all imports, the current discussions center on imposing them only on certain sectors deemed critical to national or economic security.” The author wrote that Trump’s initial tariff plans “could prove politically unpopular and disruptive.

🚨 NEW: Trump debunks a Washington Post report that his tariff policy will be "pared back." "That is wrong. The Washington Post knows it's wrong. It's just another example of Fake News." YIKES. 🔥 The report in question said Trump's team planned a "key shift from his [2024… pic.twitter.com/8Pfmroqzvn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025

The article was updated soon after Trump posted his response, and the Washington Post added, “Trump criticized The Washington Post’s reporting in a post on his Truth Social site and said his tariff policy would not be pared back.”

The Washington Post wrote that before Trump published his Truth Social post, “the transition team declined to comment on internal planning.”

The outlet added, “Multiple people familiar with the discussions cautioned that Trump can change his mind quickly and that the tariff policies are not yet set.”