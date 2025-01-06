Quantcast
Monday, January 6, 2025

She’s Out of It: Walker-Ridden Pelosi Ties Husband’s Attack to Jan. 6 and Trump

'He still has injuries from that attack, so it just goes on and on...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Nancy Pelosi, the former octogenarian House speaker, falsely accused President-elect Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 protestors of inciting the 2022 brutal attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi. 

Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS News’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Pelosi claimed the attempted kidnapping and assault of her husband by David DePape was an extension of the violence she alleged Trump incited on Jan. 6.

The conversation between Brennan and Pelosi centered on Trump’s potential pardoning of Jan. 6 defendants. Pelosi asserted that the violence “didn’t end that day,” further alleging that Trump “called out to these people to continue their violence, my husband being a victim of all of that.”  

She added, “He still has injuries from that attack, so it just goes on and on. It isn’t something that happens and then it’s over. No, once you are attacked you have consequences that continue.” 

Pelosi offered no evidence to support her claims. In reality, Trump was banned by Big Tech shortly after releasing a video statement demanding Jan 6. protestors respect law enforcement and leave the Capitol, where they were protesting the results of the 2020 election. 

Many Jan. 6 protesters were aggressively prosecuted by the Biden-led DOJ, facing horrific conditions in federal custody. Some even committed suicide under the weight of these prosecutions. 

Despite this, Pelosi criticized Trump’s plan to pardon some, if not all, of the defendants. She claimed that “it’s really strange [for] a person who’s going to be president of the United States who thinks that it’s OK to pardon people who are engaged in an attack.” 

Pelosi’s claims come after her husband suffered a fractured skull after DePape, a deranged illegal alien, broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco and attacked Paul with a hammer. 

DePape was sentenced to life without parole after a state conviction on multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping, first-degree residential burglary and false imprisonment of an elder by violence or menace. 

A federal grand jury also convicted DePape of assault and attempted kidnapping—charges for which a judge sentenced him to 360 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release.  

There is no evidence tying DePape’s attacks to Jan. 6 or Trump. As an illegal alien, DePape was, and remains, ineligible to vote in U.S. elections. 

