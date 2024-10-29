Trump Unveils Heart-Wrenching Ad of Jocelyn Nungaray’s Mother Rebuking Kamala

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump released Monday a heart-wrenching campaign ad featuring the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old sexually assaulted and brutally murdered by two illegal aliens.

Jocelyn went missing earlier this year after stepping out of her home to buy drinks at a nearby gas station in Houston, Texas.

The child was lured by two Venezuelan men who bound her arms and legs, sexually assaulted her, strangled her to death and dumped her body in a ditch.

In the ad, Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn’s mother, recounted how Vice President Kamala Harris, once anointed as the border czar, failed to protect her daughter by allowing the two men to remain in the U.S. through so-called paroles.

“Kamala Harris was in charge of immigration in our borders. If we had better border policies and not open borders and not these catch-and-release policies, I truly believe this all could have been prevented,” Alexis said.

The three-minute-long video has gained viral attention on X, garnering over 12.5 million

“Under her being vice-president of this country, my daughter’s life was ripped away from her. She had her entire life ahead of her. My daughter is 6 feet in the ground, based off of policies that she allowed to keep,” Alexis added.

The grief-stricken mother said Harris had one job: protecting her 12-year-old daughter. “She failed my daughter. She failed Jocelyn. She was only 12,” the mother remarked.

The ad’s release comes as the Nungaray family continues to raise awareness about the dangers of open-border policies.

Alexis herself has joined several news interviews to pay tribute to her daughter and to prevent other children from suffering the same fate.

“President Trump reached out [and] gave me his sincerest condolences as not a former president but just as a father, someone who cares,” she continued. “I believe Donald Trump needs to be back in office so I can at least know that my next child will be safe in this country.”