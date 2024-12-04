‘Any Other Subject?’ Schumer Goes Mum When Pressed About Biden’s Pardon

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Chuck Schumer, the soon-to-be former Senate majority leader, conveniently evaded questions Tuesday about President Joe Biden’s hypocritical pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.

Schumer repeatedly deflected the damning questions during a press conference announcing the new minority leaders.

“I’ve got nothing for you on that,” he said when asked whether he agreed with fellow Democrats who had called the pardon “wrong” and “unwise.”

This silence followed Biden’s controversial pardon of Hunter, widely seen as a move to protect both Bidens from legal accountability.

Another reporter questioned Schumer about Biden’s lack of transparency, given the scandal-plagued president’s earlier—and false—assurances he would not pardon his son.

“As I said, I got nothing for you on that,” Schumer reiterated.

Asked whether Biden’s use of the pardon to benefit family members sets a “poor precedent,” Schumer said, “Thank you. I’ve got nothing for you on that.”

A third reporter asked Schumer about President-elect Donald Trump’s potential use of Biden’s pardon to justify pardoning Jan. 6 protesters correctly. The reporter asked, “Isn’t this a problem? Did he not establish a bad precedent?”

Like a broken record, Schumer replied, “I’ve got nothing for you on that,” before asking, “Any other subjects? Any other subjects?”

Schumer’s hypocritical silence sharply contrasts his party’s longstanding—and false—claims of defending law and order by preaching that “no one is above the law.” For months, Democrats touted their moral superiority, citing Biden’s repeated promises that his son would not be pardoned for two criminal convictions.

The hypocrisy became even more apparent when Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., was confronted with his past statements on CNN.

“What does that feel like watching yourself back then reassuring people that Biden was not going to issue a pardon for his son?” host Brianna Keilar asked.

Goldman responded, “I think that if that plea agreement and that plea deal had gone through there would be no pardon. That was a satisfactory outcome.”