Monday, March 24, 2025

Trump Taps His Former Defense Attorney, Alina Habba, to be New Jersey’s Top Federal Prosecutor

'If you look at what happened in crime, what’s going on in Newark, what’s going on in Camden, this has been a neglected state. It is one of the most populated states for its size and it needs to stop...'

Alina Habba
Alina Habba / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAPresident Donald Trump on Monday named his one-time defense attorney and current White House counselor Alina Habba to be the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey.

Habba, who turns 41 Tuesday, takes over the interim post from John Giordano, whom the president said he’s naming to be the U.S. ambassador for the southwestern African country of Namibia.

A partner in a small New Jersey law firm near Trump’s Bedminster golf course, Habba served as a senior adviser for Trump’s political action committee, defended him in court in several civil lawsuits and acted as a spokesperson last year as he volleyed between courtrooms and the campaign trail. She lists no prosecutorial experience in an online biography.

Habba said she looked forwards to working with Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue the president’s agenda of “putting America first,” and going after the people “we should be going after.” She criticized Democrats Sen. Cory Booker and Gov. Phil Murphy for their poor stewardship of the state.

“If you look at what happened in crime, what’s going on in Newark, what’s going on in Camden, this has been a neglected state. It is one of the most populated states for its size and it needs to stop. We’re gonna do a bang up job,” Habba said Monday.

Spokespeople for Booker and Murphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials in Newark, the state’s largest city, said late last year that homicide rates had fallen but other crime levels had increased in 2024.

Habba was one of Trump’s most visible defense attorneys, appearing on cable TV news as his “legal spokesperson.” She represented Trump in 2024 in the defamation case involving E. Jean Carroll.

Habba has had limited federal court experience, practicing mainly in state-level courts.

Giordano was sworn in as New Jersey’s interim U.S. attorney earlier this month. He previously served as a counselor to the assistant attorney general for the Environment and Natural Resources Division. Giordano also served as a federal prosecutor in Virginia.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Previous article
Kash Patel Plans Sweeping ATF Reduction, Nearly 1,000 Jobs at Stake
Next article
Trump Officials Texted War Plans to a Group Chat that Included a Journalist

