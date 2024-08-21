Quantcast
Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Trump Surges Ahead of Kamala in Betting Markets After Insane DNC

'Wait until RFK endorses him on Friday. Massive jump...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) People may lie when asked who they will vote for in the 2024 election in some polls, but the truth is revealed as soon as people start betting their money on who will win.

Horse traders think Donald Trump will win the White House this year after witnessing the disastrous Democratic National Convention this week.

According to Polymarket, where bettors can stake wages on whether Trump or Kamala Harris will win the election, Trump now carries a lead of 52% to 47%, a radical change in pre-DNC figures showing him trailing Harris 48% to 52%, respectively.

Trending Politics reported that this nine-point swing is a remarkable indictment of how the market judges this week’s DNC charade in Chicago. It was reported that over $681 million had been staked on the betting site.

Critics contrasted the riots, teleprompter glitches and long programming delays at the DNC with last month’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which largely ran on time and drew millions of viewers.

“Shouldn’t they have a convention bump?” one person responded to the news.

Others pointed out that it is not over, implying that Trump would become even more popular after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was allegedly supposed to endorse him on Aug. 23, 2024.

“Wait until RFK endorses him on Friday. Massive jump,” the person wrote.

Harris, who is expected to speak on Aug. 22, 2024, still avoids journalists like a plague, instead relying on her spokesman, Michael Tyler, to make vague statements about when she would finally agree to be interviewed.

The news source added that the next opportunity for markets to judge Trump and Harris side-by-side will be during the ABC News debate on Sept. 10, 2024.

Observers will watch closely to see whether Harris can string together enough talking points and far-left policy positions to survive the two-hour debate. Harris is expected to face criticism for her role as the administration’s “border czar.”

During his recent press conference, Trump stated that Harris is “not very smart,” contrasting his winding, hour-long appearance with her lack of transparency.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Oath Keepers Attorney, Who Never Entered Capitol, Pleads Guilty to J6 Charges
Next article
Once Disgraced, Bill Clinton Gets Well-Timed Makeover for Kamala’s Desperate Campaign

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com