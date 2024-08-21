Trump Surges Ahead of Kamala in Betting Markets After Insane DNC

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) People may lie when asked who they will vote for in the 2024 election in some polls, but the truth is revealed as soon as people start betting their money on who will win.

Horse traders think Donald Trump will win the White House this year after witnessing the disastrous Democratic National Convention this week.

According to Polymarket, where bettors can stake wages on whether Trump or Kamala Harris will win the election, Trump now carries a lead of 52% to 47%, a radical change in pre-DNC figures showing him trailing Harris 48% to 52%, respectively.

Trending Politics reported that this nine-point swing is a remarkable indictment of how the market judges this week’s DNC charade in Chicago. It was reported that over $681 million had been staked on the betting site.

Critics contrasted the riots, teleprompter glitches and long programming delays at the DNC with last month’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which largely ran on time and drew millions of viewers.

“Shouldn’t they have a convention bump?” one person responded to the news.

"Shouldn't they have a convention bump?" one person responded to the news.

Others pointed out that it is not over, implying that Trump would become even more popular after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was allegedly supposed to endorse him on Aug. 23, 2024.

“Wait until RFK endorses him on Friday. Massive jump,” the person wrote.

"Wait until RFK endorses him on Friday. Massive jump," the person wrote.

Harris, who is expected to speak on Aug. 22, 2024, still avoids journalists like a plague, instead relying on her spokesman, Michael Tyler, to make vague statements about when she would finally agree to be interviewed.

The news source added that the next opportunity for markets to judge Trump and Harris side-by-side will be during the ABC News debate on Sept. 10, 2024.

Observers will watch closely to see whether Harris can string together enough talking points and far-left policy positions to survive the two-hour debate. Harris is expected to face criticism for her role as the administration’s “border czar.”

During his recent press conference, Trump stated that Harris is “not very smart,” contrasting his winding, hour-long appearance with her lack of transparency.