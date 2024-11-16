Trump Supporter Trolls Calif. Leftists, Sells Fluoride Water to Them

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) California leftists became very scared that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who President-elect Donald Trump recently nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, would ban fluoride water, so one of the Trump supporters decided to make fun of them by selling them fluoride water.

“I am now selling fluoridated water in Los Angeles to the panic-stricken population,” @casbrad wrote.

He then continued making jokes after fellow Trump supporters started messaging him.

“@arniewatkins [is a] powerful, creative and great athlete, [who] knows what’s up. He understands extra fluoride is the way to go,” @casbrad wrote.

He also wrote that he sells only the water and the jar remains.

“For those not understanding why my Tyro Glass is not included, I would never part with this priceless artifact,” he wrote.

He then informed people that the fluoride water is very popular.

“Due to the overwhelming messages I am receiving, YES, I will ship, too. [Just] comment FLUORIDE, and I [got you],” he wrote.

He then trolled people by posting things unrelated to fluoride water in the thread.

“While you’re here, check out this cool tree,” he wrote.

After one of the news sources wrote an article about what happened, @casbrad also trolled people in the comments section of the news source’s Twitter post.

“Whoever that Trump supporter trolling California leftists is must be very witty and handsome,” he wrote.

After Trump nominated RFK Jr., Big Pharma stock crumbled, and the mass media attacked him by claiming he was not experienced enough to have this kind of job.

Many conservatives, however, supported Trump’s pick, calling to ban fluoride, parabens, food dyes and high-fructose corn syrup.

“It’s time to Make America Healthy Again!” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., wrote.

❌ BAN FLUORIDE

❌ BAN PARABENS

❌ BAN FOOD DYES

Don Huffines of Huffines Liberty Foundation also proposed to ban fluoride.

“Can you believe that our government is spending millions of dollars dumbing down your children and putting pregnant women at risk by putting fluoride in the water? The fix is quick & cheap: JUST STOP,” he wrote. “REMOVE fluoride from our water. MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!”

Founder of the free-speech social media platform Gab, Andrew Torba, also supported making America healthy again.

“Fluoride, vaccines, and seed oils on suicide watch. Crunchy moms standing back and standing by,” he wrote.