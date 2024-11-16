ABC Says ‘The View’ Won’t Add Pro-Trump Panelist

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A spokesperson for ABC recently denied the rumors that the network is desperately trying to find a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump who would agree to be a panelist on the far-left and infamously Trump-hating show The View.

“This report is not true,” publicity director Lauri Hogan told the Daily Wire. “The View is an opinion-based show featuring a diverse panel of women with different points of view – the current panel is clearly resonating with audiences given that the series just had its highest-rated episode in more than a decade and hit a 4-year high in total viewers.”

The recent news came after the New York Post published an exclusive report in which an anonymous source claimed that ABC is trying to find a conservative panelist for the show since it became infamous for pushing leftist and anti-Trump propaganda, with the insider adding that it is the network’s top priority.

“The View is facing pressure from higher-ups,” the source said. “Viewers can expect some major changes, including bringing in new panelists that can bring in a pro-Trump perspective.”

The insider did not say whether one of the current panelists would leave the show or whether the network would add another seat.

“Everyone on The View endorsed Kamala Harris. They lost. They are out of touch with America,” the source said. “For a show about different perspectives, The View doesn’t seem to have any when it comes to Trump. ABC bosses don’t want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic.”

Another insider told the Post that the network decided to add a Trump-supporting panelist because it witnessed that most people voted for Trump since the politician won the popular vote.

“We are trying to sort out how we cover the next 4 years when everyone inside ABC News is on one side,” the source said.

While some conservatives became enthusiastic after reading the report, many suggested that adding one token conservative on the panel would not save the show.

“Unless ABC makes the percentage of hosts reflective of the election results, don’t count on Trump supporters tuning in,” @KelemenCari wrote.

ABC wants pro-Trump voices on "The View." A single token pro-Trump host isn't going to cut it. Unless ABC makes the percentage of hosts reflective of the election results, don't count on Trump supporters tuning in. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) November 14, 2024

This is a perfect representation of the show. ABC is using public airwaves to platform a show with 7 radical left-wing women scolding the vast majority of the country who disagree with them The View should hire Trump voters or ABC should lose their broadcast license — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2024

🚨BREAKING: ABC News reportedly searching for conservative voices to balance the anti-Trump rhetoric spewed by the hosts on “The View.” Fill it with MAGA! — Trent Leisy (@realTrentLeisy) November 15, 2024

Other conservatives suggested that trying to bring in more conservative voters would not work because conservatives would never bother watching The View ever again.

Dear ⁦@ABCNetwork, the damage is done. You could have Betsy Ross sewing the American flag, and no one would watch one more second of these bloviating idiots espousing their heavily biased rhetoric,” @EricaRN4USA wrote.

Dear ⁦@ABCNetwork⁩ the damage is done. You could have Betsy Ross sewing the American flag and no one would watch one more second of these bloviating idiots espouse their heavily biased rhetoric. https://t.co/vldprCjZkm — Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) November 14, 2024

As I’ve said for years, The View doesn’t need a token new voice, they need another show that runs after this called “The Other View” that takes on topics with a fully different perspective and entirely different panel https://t.co/tt1WYsbMhK — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 14, 2024