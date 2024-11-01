Video Shows Man Throw Phone at Trump As He Exited Rally

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) A man threw a cellphone at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The mobile device just missed hitting the former president as he waved at supporters while his staple “Y.M.C.A.” outro music played during his walkout, video posted Thursday by an X user.

One man dressed in a suit walked with Trump and quickly stomped his foot on the phone after it hit the ground.

Guy tosses cellphone at President Trump at his rally in Allentown, PA pic.twitter.com/kUq4N3sZnn — Zachary Clark (@zacharyclark1) October 31, 2024

As of Friday afternoon, the original post only had less than 4,000 views.

However, a reposted video of the incident by an X user accumulated more than 200,000 views at the same time.

Throwing a cell phone at President Trump is uncalled for and just plain STUPID considering cell phones have been rigged around the world to explode to assassinate people. It's great to see Trump's protection detail recognizing that fact in an instant to kick the phone away at… pic.twitter.com/egcnKtSHuf — vDarkness Falls (@vDarknessFalls8) November 1, 2024

Social media users expressed concern over the phone thrown at Trump, especially considering he was nearly assassinated when he was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

A second assassination attempt occurred on Sept. 15, when a suspect stuck his firearm in a fence as Trump golfed in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Throwing a cell phone at President Trump is uncalled for and just plain STUPID considering cell phones have been rigged around the world to explode to assassinate people,” an X user wrote with the reposted video.

Users praised the quick response of Trump’s security.

Yes!!! secret Service was spot on!!!! — Dorothy Milton (@DLMILTON) November 1, 2024

“It’s great to see Trump’s protection detail recognizing that fact in an instant to kick the phone away at the risk of his own leg being blown off, but that guy should have been HAULED out of the bleachers,” one user added.

The identity of the phone-thrower has not yet been uncovered.

#BREAKING: A phone was thrown at @realDonaldTrump during his introduction at the @NRA convention. The individual was swiftly arrested and the President continued with no problem. pic.twitter.com/EDcHwNgQl7 — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) April 26, 2019

This is not the first time a phone was thrown at Trump during an event.

In April 2019, 31-year-old William Rose was detained and held for mental health evaluation after throwing a cellphone at Trump as he addressed the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Indianapolis, NBC News reported.