Trump Turns Deep Blue States Purple After Assassination Attempt

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Several deep blue states that have been Democrats’ safe political havens for many decades started to turn purple as a result of Joe Biden’s disastrous handling of the economy and the southern border.

Since 2008, Democrats have been winning the presidential vote in Virginia and New Mexico. New York and Minnesota have not been very different because people there have been voting for Democrats every year since 1988 and 1976, respectively.

However, the situation started to change after recent polls indicated that Donald Trump had been closing the gap with Biden and turning these blue states purple because of Biden’s immigration and economic policies, which had devastating consequences for average Americans, the Daily Caller reported.

In 2020, Biden won Virginia by over 10% of the vote, and Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016 by 4.9%. However, a May poll conducted by Roanoke College found Biden and Trump tied in a head-to-head matchup at 42% each. An early June poll by Fox News also showed Trump and Biden were tied.

New Mexico also has been a Democratic stronghold for a very long time. In 2020, Biden won this state by 10.8%. In 2016, Clinton won New Mexico by 8.3%. According to June’s internal findings from the national political consulting firm 1892, Trump is now just one point behind Biden in the state.

The people of New York have also historically voted for Democrats. In 2020, Biden won the state by 23.1%, and in 2016, Clinton won by 21.3%.

Right now, the state doesn’t look so safe for Democrats, with Trump trailing Biden by just eight points, according to a June poll from Siena College. A May poll by Emerson College put Trump even closer behind Biden, making it just a seven-point difference.

Siena College poll in New York also showed a stark difference from June 2023, when Biden was leading by 22 points ahead of Trump.

In 2020, Biden won Minnesota by 7.2%, while Clinton also won the state by 1.5%. Recent polls, however, indicated that Biden now leads the state by just four points, according to a June Mason Dixon Polling Strategy Poll. A June Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll showed that Trump and Biden tied at 45%.

“There’s no question. Trump is on a roll,” Jason Lewis, a former Republican representative to Minnesota’s second congressional district, said.