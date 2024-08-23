Trump Shooting Task Force to Tour Butler Monday; Other Lawmakers Holding Separate Event

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The task force appointed by House Speaker Mike Johnson and ranking member Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, to investigate the Trump assassination attempt is set to meet at the scene of the crime on Monday.

According to the Washington Examiner, task force leaders Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Co., will meet with local officials to discuss the shooting. They’re also expected to hold a press conference.

Meanwhile, former Navy Seals sniper Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., and decorated combat veteran Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., are holding their own event on the same day, along with Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Speakers at the Crane/Mills event, which will be held at the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC, include former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, military contractor Erik Prince and Ben Shaffer, a member of the Washington regional SWAT team—one of the law enforcement groups at Butler on the July 13 assassination attempt.

The Monday Heritage Foundation event follows Mills’ promise a “parallel independent investigation” after he and Crane were left of the Johnson task force despite their combat bona fides.

“It’s very unfortunate but not surprising for anyone familiar with how DC works. I’m not a politician, leadership, or a ‘yes man,’” Mills reportedly said earlier this month, in response to the Task Force appointments.

“I will be speaking with other members, and although I won’t have subpoena powers, I will personally fund whatever is required for additional staff to further investigation and expose the truth.”

Mills seems to have good reason for concern about the Johnson task force, which is comprised of six Democrats and seven Republicans—a mix of RINOs and MAGA-leaning lawmakers.

The Democrats on the Task Force are Reps. Crow, Lou Correa, D-Calif., Madeleine Dean, D-Penn., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Penn., Glenn Ivey, D-Md., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. Crow, who helped spearhead the impeachment attempts against Trump, is the ranking Democrat.

Along with Kelly, the Republicans are Reps. Mark Green, R-Tenn., David Joyce, R-Ohio, Laurel Lee, R-Fla., Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Clay Higgins, R-La., and Pat Fallon, R-Texas.

Along with its composition, the task force has been criticized for setting a Dec. 13 deadline to produce the results of its investigation.

Kelly did reportedly say this week that he expects to put out interim results sooner than that, and Higgins put out his own report last week with explosive new information—including that the FBI released alleged shooter Thomas Crooks’s body for cremation before congressional investigators had a chance to inspect it.

Headline USA will cover both events on Monday.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.