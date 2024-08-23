Is Patriot Front an ‘Insurrectionist’ Group? DOJ Seems to Think So

(Stephen Horn, Headline USA) North Carolina paratrooper Kai Liam Nix has been identified as one of the Patriot Front members seen over the last several years marching in khakis, a blue polo and face mask. Apparently, the Justice Department may consider such activity to constitute as participation in an “insurrectionist” group.

Nix was arrested last week and charged with lying on a security clearance form for claiming he had “never been a member of a group dedicated to the use of violence or force to overthrow the U.S. Government.”

The DOJ hasn’t specifically named the “insurrectionist” group or groups Nix was allegedly affiliated with, but his arrest comes at the same time as the New Yorker and the Southern Poverty Law Center running exposés on his involvement with the Patriot Front—articles underpinned by information from Antifa researchers.

Nix was granted pretrial release to home detention under the custody of his mother at a hearing Thursday after a week in jail, with special release conditions including GPS monitoring and a ban on internet access.

The Appalachia Research Club, which describes itself as an “antifascist research collective”, obtained Nix’s name by running the license plate of a vehicle involved in a stunt designed to intimidate left-wing journalist Jordan Green at his North Carolina home, according to the New Yorker.

Based on social media and leaked Patriot Front material, ARC was able to match Nix’s face and birthday with a member going by the pseudonym “Patrick NC”. Nix can be seen in the video below, which was taken by this reporter in February 2022.

Although Nix denied any involvement in Patriot Front when questioned by the New Yorker, he has since been charged with violating 18 U.S. Code § 1001(a)(2) by falsely stating that “he had never been a member of a group dedicated to the use of violence or force to overthrow the United States Government and which engaged in activities to that end” on his Security Clearance Application Standard Form (SF) 86.

Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization characterized by their propagandistic vandalism and showy marches in matching khakis, is also known in right-wing circles for the pall cast by the pattern of widespread “fed” infiltration.

One image included in the SPLC’s “Hatewatch” investigation captures Nix, aged 17, in attendance at a 2021 Raleigh rally in the company of Michael Alan Jones, who has since been confirmed to be an FBI informant.

Patriot Front member Kai Nix was 17 when this picture was taken of him w/ FBI informant Michael Alan Jones.

