Quantcast
Monday, September 23, 2024

Trump Shooting Task Force Holding First Public Hearing on Thursday

'We encourage Acting Director Ronald Rowe to follow through on his commitment to hold employees of the Secret Service accountable for the failures of July 13. We also expect him to continue cooperating with the Task Force’s ongoing independent investigation...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is heading up a task force to probe the Trump shooting, which took place in his district. PHOTO: July 13 Task Force
Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is heading up a task force to probe the Trump shooting, which took place in his district. PHOTO: July 13 Task Force

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Task Force investigating the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump will hold its first public hearing 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile, the Task Force has also expanded its authority to investigate the more recent attempt on Trump at his Florida golf course.

The Task Force has yet to announce who will be testifying at the hearing, but it looks to be focused on the federal security failures at the deadly July 13 Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The hearing’s title is, The Ongoing Investigation of the Butler, Pennsylvania Security Failure: The Secret Service’s Reliance on State and Local Law Enforcement.

Thursday’s hearing will come six days after the Secret Service released a summary of the findings of its Butler rally internal review.  Most of Secret Service’s internal findings have already been documented through congressional testimony, news media investigations and other public statements.

However, Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe did confirm last Friday that his agency’s snipers at Butler knew someone was on the rooftop by 6:10 p.m.—more than 90 seconds before the shooter, Thomas Crooks, opened fire.

Reacting to last Friday’s report, Task Force Chairman Mike Kelly, R-Penn., and ranking member Jason Crow, D-Colo., released the following statement:  “We encourage Acting Director Ronald Rowe to follow through on his commitment to hold employees of the Secret Service accountable for the failures of July 13. We also expect him to continue cooperating with the Task Force’s ongoing independent investigation.”

Also on Friday, the U.S. House passed legislation by unanimous consent expanding the jurisdiction of the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump to include the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Sept. 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We have requested a briefing with the U.S. Secret Service about what happened and how security responded,” the Task Force said on the day of the second assassination attempt.

“We are thankful that the former President was not harmed, but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms. The Task Force will share updates as we learn more.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
158 House Democrats Voted Against Deporting Sex Offenders

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com