Monday, September 23, 2024

Biden Gripes About Ban on Young Girls: ‘I’m Going to Do It Anyway’

'All the young women, young kids out there, that are out there, come on up...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden suggested that White House staff have barred him from inviting young girls on stage, defying these orders during a White House event on Monday. 

“I thought when I got to be president, I’d get to do things that I want to do. But my staff tells me what I can’t do,” Biden complained while celebrating the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League champions. 

It was then that Biden—who has faced accusations of inappropriate behavior including kissing, hugging and touching—called young girls to join him on stage. 

“But I’m going to do it anyway,” he declared. “All the young women, young kids out there, that are out there, come on up and do this one. Stand behind me. Just come on.” 

As reported by the New York Post and captured by several livestreams, Biden then urged the “guys” to join him as well. 

Following Biden’s invitation, several young women joined him at the podium while he shook their hands, as onlookers stood by. Around four young girls and two boys accepted Biden’s offer. 

Biden’s bizarre remarks followed his 2019 apology video for numerous accusations of inappropriate interactions with women.

Tara Reade, a former congressional staffer, accused Biden of sexual assault during her time working for him in 1993. Biden has categorically denied the accusations, while legacy media have conveniently moved on. 

This apology was issued in 2019 as Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign. 

“I want to talk about gestures of support that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable,” Biden said in a video shared on Twitter.  

“I’ve always tried to make a human connection. That’s my responsibility, I think… It’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I try to show I care about them and listening,” the president added. 

