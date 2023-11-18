Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

Jesus Christ’s Birthplace Authorities Cancel Christmas to Honor Hamas Terrorists

'Bethlehem Municipality crews announced the dismantling of Christmas decorations installed several years ago in the city’s neighborhoods and removing all festive appearances in honor of the martyrs and solidarity with our people in Gaza...'

Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The authorities of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, announced that they would strip all Christmas decorations to “honor” Hamas terrorists.

“Bethlehem Municipality crews announced the dismantling of Christmas decorations installed several years ago in the city’s neighborhoods and removing all festive appearances in honor of the martyrs and solidarity with our people in Gaza,” the municipality wrote on Facebook.

According to the official version of why the Christmas decorations were removed, the reason was “sad, angry and upset” Palestinians, Breitbart reported.

“The reason is the general situation in Palestine. People are not really into any celebration. They are sad, angry and upset. Our people in Gaza are being massacred and killed in cold blood. Therefore, it is not appropriate at all to have such festivities while there is a massacre happening in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank,” a spokesman said.

The spokesman then continued justifying the promotion of a terrorist group.

“This year, the situation in Bethlehem is unprecedented and the mood and vibes are extremely sad, and that is exactly what the world should see and realize that these are not normal circumstances. Bethlehem should send out its own message of condolence and mourning,” he said.

It was also reported that some prayers and religious ceremonies will still be allowed to take place. However, the traditional Christmas tree and festive decorations in Manger Square, which has seen Christmas decorations ever since modern celebrations of the season began, have been cleared, the news source wrote.

The incident was not the first time Bethlehem has been used as a site of protest at Christmas. The Palestinian Authority responded to Donald Trump’s official recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel with fiery denunciations and turning off the lights on Christmas trees in 2017.

Even though the birthtown of Jesus Christ has a population of only around 25,000 people, Bethlehem attracts thousands of tourists all across the world in the run-up to Christmas, among whom are Christians who go on a pilgrimage to Manger Square.

