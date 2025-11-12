Trump Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Has ‘Lost Her Way’ After She Criticized Him for Hosting Former Al-Qaeda Leader

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump on Monday said that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has “lost her way” after the Georgia congresswoman criticized the president for hosting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda leader, at the White House and focusing on foreign policy over domestic policy.

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office when asked about Greene’s comments.

“But I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally. I mean, we could have a world that’s on fire, where wars come to our shores very easily, if you had a bad president,” the president added.

In response to Trump, Greene told NBC News: “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100% America first and only!”

Earlier in the day, Greene strongly criticized the president’s meeting with Sharaa in a post on X that included a picture of a State Department wanted poster for when the Syrian leader was known by his al-Qaeda nom de guerre, Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

“The new leader of Syria is a former Al Qaeda terrorist wanted by our government who is meeting with President Trump today at the White House on the US Marine’s 250th anniversary. He rose to power in Dec 2024, sanctions were lifted off Syria in June, and many Christians and minority groups have been killed before and after sanctions were lifted,” Greene said.

“Syria is the oldest home of Christianity outside of Israel. The apostle Paul met Jesus on the road to Damascus. I pray the persecution ends, not only in Syria, but all around the world. However, I would really like to see nonstop meetings at the WH on domestic policy not foreign policy and foreign country’s leaders,” she added.

In recent months, Greene has emerged as a harsh critic of US support for Israel and became the first Republican member of Congress to label Israel’s military campaign in Gaza a genocide. For her stance, Greene has come under attack from the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC and pro-Israel commentators in the US media.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.