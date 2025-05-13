Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Trump Says He’s ‘Thinking’ About Joining Ukraine-Russia Talks in Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin first proposed the talks on Sunday

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Putin and Trump
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shake hands during a G20 Summit. / IMAGE: Global News via YouTube

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump said on Monday that he was considering joining talks between Russia and Ukraine that are expected to be held in Istanbul this Thursday.

“I think you may have a good result at the Thursday meeting in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine. I believe the two leaders are going to be there,” the president told reporters.

“I was thinking about flying over. I don’t know where I’m going to be on Thursday, I’ve got so many meetings, but I was thinking about actually flying over there,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin first proposed the talks on Sunday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially responded by saying the negotiations were conditional on a ceasefire.

Zelensky appeared to back down on his position, saying on Monday that he was “ready” to travel to Turkey, though he still mentioned the idea of a ceasefire. “I am ready to come to Turkey. Unfortunately, the world still has not received a clear response from Russia to the numerous proposals for a ceasefire,” Zelensky said on X.

The Ukrainian leader also welcomed the idea of Trump attending the talks. “It is important that President Trump fully supports the meeting, and we would like him to find an opportunity to come,” Zelensky said.

European leaders are saying that Putin must agree to a ceasefire before the talks, but Trump has called on Ukraine to accept Russia’s proposal for negotiations without preconditions.

So far, the Kremlin has not confirmed that Putin is willing to attend the talks himself. “Moscow has remained silent all day regarding the proposal for a direct meeting,” Zelensky said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Putin’s approach to the talks was “aimed at finding a real diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, eliminating the root causes of the conflict, and establishing lasting peace.”

The last time Russia and Ukraine held direct peace talks was back in the early days of the Russian invasion, in March and April 2022. At the time, Russia’s main demand was for Ukrainian neutrality. Those efforts were discouraged by the US, and later that year, Russia declared its annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts and added the recognition of that territory as Russia to its demands to end the war

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Review: World Silver Survey 2025
Next article
Whistleblowers: ATF Illegally Paid Its Paper-Shufflers as Much as Agents

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com