Trump Says Greenland Deal Gives US ‘Total Access’ Without the US ‘Paying Anything’

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump said the agreement he is negotiating regarding Greenland will give the US “total access.”

“It’s really being negotiated now, the details of it, but essentially it’s total access. There’s no end. There’s no time limit,” Trump said in an interview on Thursday. “We will have everything we want, we’re getting everything we want, at no cost.”

On Wednesday, Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss Greenland. Following the meeting, Trump announced that they had reached the “framework” of an agreement for the Danish colony, without providing details.

A Danish politician told The New York Times that Denmark was willing to give the US sovereignty over small portions of Greenland to build military bases.

The new agreement does not appear to be substantially different from the 1951 treaty that governs the US relationship with Greenland. Under the pact, the US is allowed to build new bases and expand its existing ones in the Danish colony.

Trump has argued that the US must seize Greenland from Denmark to protect the colony from Russian or Chinese invasion.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.