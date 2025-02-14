Quantcast
Friday, February 14, 2025

Trump Rips Into CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting: ‘We Haven’t Asked You to Speak Yet’

'President, you won the White House, in part, because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) CNN’s Kaitlan Collins attempted to speak out of turn while President Donald Trump was unveiling his tariff plan on Thursday.

As Trump help up one of his executive orders, the leftist reporter decided to start questioning the 47th president.

“President, you won the White House, in part, because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up,” Collins began.

Trump fired back and made it very clear what he thought of Collins interrupting the event.

“Excuse me, we haven’t asked you to speak yet,” Trump bluntly stated.

Later on the president began fielding questions from the reporters, and Collins asked about Russia President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

As Trump attempted to answer the question, Collins once again tried to interrupt.

“Do you trust President Putin?” she questioned.

Trump fired back and called CNN’s relationship with President Joe Biden into question.

“I know [Biden is] a friend of yours,” the told Collins.

He continued by noting that no one pays attention to her outlet.

“He’s a friend of CNN. That’s why nobody watches CNN anymore,” he added. “Because they have no credibility.”

His retort caused other reporters to audibly chuckle as Trump made Collins look foolish.

Social media users pointed out Collins’s prior behavior with Biden.

“Ironic, Kaitlin Collins was mute during Biden’s years in office,” one user wrote.

Other Trump supporters called on Trump to revoke her press pass for her poor behavior and frequent need to interrupt.

“The constant interruptions, irrelevant questions are beginning to get really annoying,” the user added. “Give the spot to an independent journalist.”

Collins and Trump have a history of going back and forth. While Trump attended a Republican presidential town hall, the correspondent once again interrupted him. It resulted in Trump calling her “a nasty person.”

