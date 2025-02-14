Trump Rips Into CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting: ‘We Haven’t Asked You to Speak Yet’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) CNN’s Kaitlan Collins attempted to speak out of turn while President Donald Trump was unveiling his tariff plan on Thursday.

As Trump help up one of his executive orders, the leftist reporter decided to start questioning the 47th president.

“President, you won the White House, in part, because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up,” Collins began.

President Trump absolutely TORCHES Fake News CNN's @kaitlancollins for rudely interrupting: "Excuse me, we haven't asked you to speak yet" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QPDuKILalA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 13, 2025

Trump fired back and made it very clear what he thought of Collins interrupting the event.

“Excuse me, we haven’t asked you to speak yet,” Trump bluntly stated.

Later on the president began fielding questions from the reporters, and Collins asked about Russia President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

As Trump attempted to answer the question, Collins once again tried to interrupt.

“Do you trust President Putin?” she questioned.

President Trump to Kaitlin Collins: "This should've been done by Biden years ago… I know he's a friend of yours. He's a friend of CNN — that's why nobody watches CNN anymore because they have no credibility." pic.twitter.com/V6dioEJArj — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) February 13, 2025

Trump fired back and called CNN’s relationship with President Joe Biden into question.

“I know [Biden is] a friend of yours,” the told Collins.

He continued by noting that no one pays attention to her outlet.

“He’s a friend of CNN. That’s why nobody watches CNN anymore,” he added. “Because they have no credibility.”

His retort caused other reporters to audibly chuckle as Trump made Collins look foolish.

Social media users pointed out Collins’s prior behavior with Biden.

“Ironic, Kaitlin Collins was mute during Biden’s years in office,” one user wrote.