Trump Hangs Mugshot Outside of the Oval Office

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President Donald Trump was displaying his mugshot outside of the Oval Office.

The framed New York Post front page with the iconic Georgia mug shot was revealed Friday when he met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi the previous day.

The Aug. 25, 2023 cover had the words, “Donald Trump glowers in the first mug shot ever taken of a former president after he was arrested on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 Georgia election,” underneath the image.

The image was placed nearby many Founding Fathers, including President George Washington and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released the pic after he surrendered on the charge that he allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted an unclose video of the image and added, “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE.”

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL OVAL OFFICE @WHITEHOUSE❤️… pic.twitter.com/XGrW3Uu9H0 — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 14, 2025

The image and video of the image in the golden frame quickly circulated on social media.

“A powerful reminder of what we overcame,” the popular X account Johnny Maga wrote. “The country could’ve been looking very different right now.”

Many expressed it serves as a good reminder of how the Democrats continuously tried to have Trump arrested.

“It’s a gentle reminder how they f**ked him over and he is in now power,” one user noted. “I’d probably do the same.”

Trump was the first president to have a mug shot.

The president never shied away from the image and decided to sell the image on shirts, mugs and other merchandise supporting his 2024 presidential campaign.

Other users said the mug shot is part of the reason Trump is back in office.

“That arrest and mug shot is what solidified Donald Trump‘s reelection to the White House!” the user exclaimed. “Because the more the left tried to stick it to Donald Trump, the more of the public rallied behind Donald Trump!”