Trump Reveals Agencies on the Chopping Block in Tell-All Super Bowl Interview

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump already has his sights set on the next federal agencies to be investigated by the Department of Government Efficiency.

In a pre-Super Bowl interview on Fox News, Trump announced that DOGE, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, will next “go check” the Department of Education and the Department of Defense.

“I’m going to tell him very soon… to go check the Department of Education,” Trump told Fox News host Brett Baier on Sunday.

He added, “He’s going to find the same thing. Then, I’m going to go into the military. Let’s check the military. We’re going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse, and the people elected me on that.”

This announcement comes just days after DOGE, with Trump’s approval, shut down USAID, a controversial federal agency that ignored the president’s orders to review its expenditures.

In a viral showdown, USAID bureaucrats attempted to block DOGE representatives from accessing their Washington headquarters.

The blockade was remarkable—an executive agency defying orders from the head of the executive branch. It exposed the recklessness of the federal bureaucracy.

Based on Trump’s earlier remarks, the Department of Education may face a similar fate as USAID—being shut down.

On Feb. 4, Trump told reporters that he wanted Linda McMahon, his pick for education secretary, to shut down the federal agency.

“I told Linda, ‘Linda, I hope you do a great job and put yourself out of a job.’ I want her to put herself out of a job,” Trump said.

He cited a damning study showing that the U.S. did not rank significantly higher than other countries, despite spending more on education than any other nation.

Watch Trump’s Sunday remarks below: