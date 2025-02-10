Report: Trump Orders Secret Service to Provide Him All Info on Would-Be Assassins

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump has ordered the Secret Service to provide him with all the information it has on his two alleged would-be assassins, Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh, according to the New York Post.

“I’m entitled to know,” Trump told The Post. “I want to find out about the two assassins … Why did the one guy have six cell phones and why did the other guy have [foreign] apps? No more holding back because of Biden … I’m entitled to know. And they held it back long enough.”

The Post added that Trump has been briefed on the matter by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who sat on the House Task Force that investigated the assassination attempts last year. Waltz has been pushing the dubious claim that Iran might be behind one or more assassination plots against Trump.

Oh great, the guy briefing Trump on assassination plots is the leading promoter of the Iran conspiracy theory. https://t.co/efm3spPlPc pic.twitter.com/gFbdTykCKm — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) February 10, 2025

Crooks allegedly grazed Trump’s ear with a bullet at his campaign rally last July, while Routh was caught hiding in the bushes within several feet of Trump on his golf course last September. Crooks was killed by law enforcement, and Routh is awaiting trial for attempted assassination.

Trump’s remarks about the cell phones was in reference to Routh, who in fact was found with 18 cell phones, according to court documents. Crooks had the encrypted accounts Trump spoke of—one apiece in Germany, New Zealand and Belgium.

The information Trump seeks may not be held by the Secret Service, which is now headed by the former leader of his security detail, Sean Curran. The FBI headed the investigations into both Crooks and Routh—withholding information about both from the House Task Force formed last year to investigated the assassination attempts.

Task Force leaders Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Co., complained about the FBI stonewalling them when they released their final report last December.

According to the Task Force’s report, the FBI declined to provide any documents about the second, Sept. 15 assassination attempt that occurred at Trump’s Florida golf course—despite the fact that the Task Force’s legal authority was expanded to investigate that case, too.

Nor did the FBI provide the Task Force with much information about Crooks himself. The Task Force’s report said the FBI provided the Task Force with access to only 81, out of over 1,000, witness interview reports—known as 302s—comprising roughly 180 pages.

In a December interview with Meet the Press, Crow blasted the DOJ’s lack of transparency. He said Congress should have the right to review evidence from a criminal investigation in a private setting where the information can’t be leaked. He said he regularly receives briefs on military and intelligence operations under the same conditions.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.