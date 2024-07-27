Trump Raises Over $4M in Crypto Donations

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that Donald Trump’s campaign raised over $4 million in cryptocurrency in the second quarter of 2024.

The Post Millennial reported that an over 1,000-page Federal Election Commission filing showed that the “Trump 47” joint fundraising committee raised more than $118 million between Apr. 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024.

Of those donating cryptocurrencies, at least 19 donors contributed a combined $2.15 million in Bitcoin, with some of the contributors coming from the swing states.

The news came as Trump is set to deliver the keynote address at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville on July 27, 2024. The news source added that a campaign fundraiser will be held in the city on the same day, with top-tier seats that include a roundtable with Trump being priced at the maximum donation amount for individuals.

“Crypto innovators and others in the technology sector are under attack from Kamala Harris and the Democrats. While the Biden-Harris Administration stifles innovation with more regulation and higher taxes, President Trump is ready to encourage American leadership in this and other emerging technologies,” Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign aide, said.

In May 2024, Trump announced that he would begin accepting cryptocurrency donations, making him the first major political candidate to do so.

“This addition to President Trump’s already groundbreaking digital fundraising operation marks the first time a major party Presidential nominee has embraced cryptocurrency for donations. [Contribution] limits and disclosure requirements for crypto donations will follow Federal Election Commission regulations,” the campaign wrote in a press release.

The campaign also stated that as president, Trump “reduced regulations and championed innovation in financial technology, while Democrats, like Biden and his official surrogate Elizabeth Warren, continue to believe only government has the answers to how our nation leads the world.”

“The effort to reduce the control of government on an American’s financial decision-making is part of a seismic shift toward freedom. Today’s announcement reflects President Trump’s commitment to an agenda that values freedom over socialistic government control,” the press release stated.