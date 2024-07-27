Netflix Boycotted After Founder Donates $7M to Kamala Harris

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After Joe Biden left the presidential race on July 21, 2024, and endorsed Kamala Harris, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, who had wanted Biden to step aside for a very long time, donated $7 million to Harris’s 2024 campaign.

Trending Politics reported that this resulted in people talking about boycotting the streaming service.

“After the depressing debate, we are in the game again,” Hastings said, adding that this was the most substantial donation he had ever made to any candidate.

Before starting Netflix, Hastings was involved in several tech companies, like Pure Software, which he founded in 1991. Hastings has also made substantial donations to other various leftist causes.

“Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win,” Hastings said.

Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win — Reed Hastings (@reedhastings) July 23, 2024

While Biden was still in the race, Hastings said he needed to leave.

“Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” he said.

People on social media quickly responded to the recent news by calling others to boycott the streaming service due to the far-left politics of the company’s founder.

“If you’re still a Netflix customer and you love America, it’s time to cancel Netflix because you are funding Marxist Kamala Harris,” one person wrote.

If you’re still a Netflix customer and you love America it’s time to cancel Netflix because you are funding Marxist Kamala Harris. #CancelNetflix https://t.co/ATB1bdpVVW — Yellowstone (@yellowstone1776) July 25, 2024

Attorney and formerly of counsel with Sidney Powell Molly McCann Sander also shared her thoughts regarding the recent news.

“Apparently, [canceling Netflix] is trending because people learned it donated $7 million to Kamala Harris. Remember, this is the company that created the show Cuties, which sexualized underage little girls. Sounds like a good match,” she wrote.

Apparently Cancel Netflix is trending because people learned it donated $7 million to Kamala Harris. Remember, this is the company that created the show Cuties, which sexualized underage little girls. Sounds like a good match. — Molly McCann Sanders (@molmccann) July 25, 2024

Another anonymous person on the platform urged others to cancel their subscriptions while posting a video of himself canceling his subscription.

“For real, cancel Netflix. [This is] the last time for me I will never pay for them again. There are [too] many free apps that have the same sh** to watch. The [co-founder] donated over 7m to [Kamala] campaign. [F***] them,” the person wrote.

For real, cancel Netflix this is the last time for me I will never pay for them again. There are to many free apps that have the same shit to watch. The co founder donated over 7m to kamala campaign fook them! pic.twitter.com/gf2aacklrk — Honey_Bee (@honey_bee48) July 25, 2024

Taylor Marshall, a Catholic blogger and hater of Pope Francis, also said that canceling Netflix subscriptions is the right thing to do.

“We already canceled Netflix a long time ago, but if you have not done so already, it’s now time to [cancel Netflix],” he wrote.