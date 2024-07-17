Quantcast
Tuesday, July 16, 2024

MSNBC Admits Biden Came Across as ‘Combative’ in Recent Interview

'I didn't say crosshairs. I meant focus on him, focus on what he's doing, focus on his policies, focus on the number of lies he told in the debate...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Even MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow admitted this week that President Joe Biden came across as “combative” in his sit-down interview with NBC’s Lester Holt following the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump.

Reading several sharp retorts Biden made to Holt throughout the interview, Maddow acknowledged during a panel discussion that Biden appeared “punchy” and irritated.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell disagreed, claiming “Joe Biden [was] doing Joe Biden” and “responding to questions that were challenges.”

O’Donnell added, “He knows he has to do that.”

Biden has come under fire for continuing his hyperbolic attacks on Trump after Trump narrowly avoided assassination at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania.

His interview with Holt was another example that Biden has no intention of trying to unify the country, Republicans argued.

“How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?” Biden asked Holt.

“Look, I’ve not engaged in that rhetoric,” the 81-year-old president falsely claimed. “Now, my opponent has engaged in that rhetoric.”

Biden also denied that his comment earlier this month about the need to “put Trump in the bullseye” contributed to the hyper-polarized environment surrounding the election, but admitted it was a “mistake” to use the word.

“I didn’t say crosshairs. I meant focus on him, focus on what he’s doing, focus on his policies, focus on the number of lies he told in the debate,” Biden claimed.

At another point, Holt asked about whether Biden thought he’d be able to “get back on the horse” and participate in another debate against Trump following his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate.

 “I’m on the horse. Where have you been?” Biden snapped. “I’ve done 22 major events, met thousands of people, overwhelming crowds, a lot’s happening. I’m on the horse.”

He then insisted that he had succeeded in proving to the American people that he was in full control of his cognitive abilities, despite what many considered to be a catastrophic showing last week.

In the course of a few hours he first referred to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” and later, during what his press secretaries had billed as a “big boy press conference,” referred to Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump” while responding to an audience question.

“What I’m doing is going out and demonstrating to the American people that I’m in command of all my faculties, that I don’t need notes, I don’t need teleprompters, I can go out and answer any questions at all,” Biden claimed. “I stood there when NATO was in town, I stood there for an hour and answered questions.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
REPORT: Kamala Called JD Vance to Congratulate Him, Agree to a Debate
Next article
Trump Purges All Female, DEI Hires from His Secret Service After Their Disastrous Performance

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com