‘Betrayal’: Impeacher/War Profiteer Alexander Vindman’s Wife Says No Pardons Were Offered

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On his way out the door, now-former President Joe Biden pardoned former National Institutes for Health Director Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and everyone on the Democrat-controlled Jan. 6th Commission.

But Biden didn’t pardon retired U.S. Army LTC Alexander Vindman, who helped Democrats impeach President Donald Trump in 2019 over delaying a Ukrainian arms deal. Vindman’s wife vented about what she felt was a Biden administration betrayal Monday on the liberal social media app Bluesky.

OK, I changed my mind. These pardons were worth it just so I could see Rachel Vindman throw a tantrum over not getting one. pic.twitter.com/HFzUmgaaZh — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2025

“Whatever happens to my family, know this: No pardons were offered or discussed,” said the wife, Rachel Vindman. “I cannot begin to describe the level of betrayal and hurt I feel.”

Vindman’s wife may have cause for concern. Just two months ago, billionaire Trump-backer Elon Musk accused Vindman of treason, suggesting that the man who helped impeach Donald Trump could be heading to prison.

“Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty,” Musk said in November on his platform, Twitter/X.

Vindman, who is of Ukrainian origin, has sought “an overt and vital demonstration of U.S. and NATO commitment to Ukraine.” That would entail, in Vindman’s own words, Ukraine launching “land and amphibious attacks to gain a foothold in Crimea,” and moving on to seize Russia’s naval installation at Sevastopol.

Vindman could be in real trouble and I'm OK with that https://t.co/LlKeQrMe6Z pic.twitter.com/Fz95l6XnMg — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) January 20, 2025

Vindman may stand to financially gain from such an escalation. Politico revealed last year that that he’s heading a group called Trident Support, which wants to send American military contractors to Ukraine.

According to the documents, Vindman, who is of Ukrainian origin, is seeking $12 million for his project—$2 million for “initial operating capability” and another $10 million for “full operating.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.