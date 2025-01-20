Quantcast
Monday, January 20, 2025

‘Betrayal’: Impeacher/War Profiteer Alexander Vindman’s Wife Says No Pardons Were Offered

'Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Alexander Vindman
Alexander Vindman / IMAGE: CSPAN via Youtube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On his way out the door, now-former President Joe Biden pardoned former National Institutes for Health Director Anthony Fauci, retired Gen. Mark Milley, and everyone on the Democrat-controlled Jan. 6th Commission.

But Biden didn’t pardon retired U.S. Army LTC Alexander Vindman, who helped Democrats impeach President Donald Trump in 2019 over delaying a Ukrainian arms deal. Vindman’s wife vented about what she felt was a Biden administration betrayal Monday on the liberal social media app Bluesky.

“Whatever happens to my family, know this: No pardons were offered or discussed,” said the wife, Rachel Vindman. “I cannot begin to describe the level of betrayal and hurt I feel.”

Vindman’s wife may have cause for concern. Just two months ago, billionaire Trump-backer Elon Musk accused Vindman of treason, suggesting that the man who helped impeach Donald Trump could be heading to prison.

“Vindman is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States, for which he will pay the appropriate penalty,” Musk said in November on his platform, Twitter/X.

Vindman, who is of Ukrainian origin, has sought “an overt and vital demonstration of U.S. and NATO commitment to Ukraine.” That would entail, in Vindman’s own words, Ukraine launching “land and amphibious attacks to gain a foothold in Crimea,” and moving on to seize Russia’s naval installation at Sevastopol.

Vindman may stand to financially gain from such an escalation. Politico revealed last year that that he’s heading a group called Trident Support, which wants to send American military contractors to Ukraine.

According to the documents, Vindman, who is of Ukrainian origin, is seeking $12 million for his project—$2 million for “initial operating capability” and another $10 million for “full operating.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Promises to Release Remaining Records on JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. Assassinations
Next article
Trump Orders Reflect Promises to Roll Back Transgender Policies, End DEI Programs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com