Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Trump Fulfills Pro-Libertarian Campaign Pledge to Pardon Silk Road Founder

'The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of government against me...'

Libertarian National Convention
Libertarian delegates hold signs in support of Ross Ulbricht as then-candidate Donald Trump speaks during the Libertarian National Convention at the Washington Hilton. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he had pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, an underground website for selling drugs.

Ulbricht had been sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after a high-profile prosecution that highlighted the role of the internet in illegal markets.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he had spoken to Ulbricht’s mother on his first full day in office.

“It was my pleasure to have just signed a full and unconditional pardon of her son, Ross,” he wrote. “The scum that worked to convict him were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern day weaponization of government against me.”

Trump called Ulbricht’s prison sentence “ridiculous.”

He had promised to help Ulbricht during a speech at the Libertarian Party National Convention last May.

Libertarian activists, who generally oppose criminal drug policies, have long believed that government investigators overreached in building their case against Silk Road. Many held “Free Ross” signs.

“Ross Ulbricht has been a libertarian political prisoner for more than a decade,” said a statement from Libertarian National Committee Chair Angela McArdle. “I’m proud to say that saving his life has been one of our top priorities and that has finally paid off.”

Like his predecessor, Joe Biden, who pardoned several members of his own family in his final minutes as president, Trump has been fully embracing the use of his executive pardon power since beginning his second term.

On Monday, hours after taking office, he wiped clean the records of roughly 1,500 people who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol, fulfilling another of his longstanding campaign promises after the Biden Justice Department was criticized for its staggering overreach and double standards with respect to political adversaries..

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

