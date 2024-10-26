Bill Clinton Calls Kari Lake ‘Attractive’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former President Bill Clinton recently called Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake “physically attractive” while trying to promote her political opponent, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

“This is like a beautiful microcosm of the campaign that Kamala Harris is running for president,” Clinton said. “You got a person [Gallego] that grew up under sometimes challenging circumstances, who made something of his life, running against someone [Lake] who is physically attractive but believes that politics is a performance art.”

Bill Clinton refers to Kari Lake as, ‘someone who is physically attractive,’ according to the New York Post. Protect Kari Lake at all costs. SIDE NOTE: Take a close look at Bill’s hands—he’s got trembles. pic.twitter.com/rSvgrVwvPc — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 24, 2024

The New York Post reported that Clinton also said at a different campaign event in Arizona that the Republicans’ attacks have left Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris “extremely vulnerable.”

“More vulnerable than she deserves to be through crazy attacks,” he said.

Lake responded to the recent Clinton’s remarks the next day at her rally.

“I woke up to this news this morning. First of all, you know what, as a middle-aged woman, I’m flattered, okay? I don’t get those kinds of compliments every day. Two – I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns? Three, I’m happily married to my husband, Jeff, who’s right down here. The love of my life. And four – nobody in their right mind wants to cross Hillary Clinton. It’s just dangerous,” she said.

WATCH: U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake @KariLake hilariously responds to Bill Clinton’s compliments pic.twitter.com/C1Ecz7uAGI — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 24, 2024

Other conservatives also mocked Clinton on Twitter.

“Bill Clinton is supposed to [be] campaigning for Kamala Harris, but instead he is calling Kari Lake “hot.” This campaign is a circus tour at this point,” @jackunheard wrote.

🚨BREAKING: Bill Clinton is supposed to campaigning for Kamala Harris, but instead he is calling Kari Lake "hot". This campaign is a circus tour at this point.pic.twitter.com/AWLHP0UwiK — Jack (@jackunheard) October 24, 2024

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong also responded to the recent news.

“The man just can’t keep it down,” he wrote.

Old horn dog Bill Clinton calls Kari Lake “physically attractive.” The man just can’t keep it down. pic.twitter.com/cvjEv5q1IG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 24, 2024

Popular conservative news aggregator Citizen Free Press also made fun of Clinton.

“Bubba Bill Clinton strikes again in Arizona,” the aggregator wrote. “Thank G-d for occasional truthtelling.”

Bubba Bill Clinton strikes again in Arizona, saying Kamala is a weak candidate and Kari Lake is hot. Thank God for occasional truthtelling.pic.twitter.com/m9O36StGA1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 24, 2024

Other people also responded to Lake’s comments at her rally.

“Kari Lake’s response to Bill Clinton trying to flirt with her publicly is BRUTAL,” @BehizyTweets wrote. “Bill got rejected quicker than a liberal man’s debit card.”