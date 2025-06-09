Trump on Arresting Gov. Newsom: ‘I Would Do It’

(Headline USA) California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the White House have been feuding over how to handle protests in Los Angeles—and now there are talks of Newsom’s potential arrest.

The public spat started Sunday when Tom Homan, the border czar, warned that anyone, including public officials, would be arrested if they obstructed federal immigration enforcement.

“No one’s above the law,” he said on Fox & Friends, although he added that “there was no discussion” about arresting Newsom.

The California governor responded in an interview with MSNBC.

"Tom, arrest me"

Newsom's message to Tom Homan Gavin Newsom should have been arrested for the lockdowns. Please Tom, for the love of God, throw him in jail forever. pic.twitter.com/1FyvRIfFRq — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) June 9, 2025

“Come after me, arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy,” Newsom said.

Trump grinned when asked about the exchange after landing at the White House.

“I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great,” Trump said. “Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing. He’s done a terrible job.”

President Trump on arresting Gavin Newsom: "I would do it. Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing."pic.twitter.com/xbJ0Nye2fz — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) June 9, 2025

Newsom told MSNBC that he plans to file suit Monday against the Trump administration to roll back the National Guard deployment, which he called “an illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act.” This appears to be the first time in decades that a state’s National Guard was activated without a request from its governor.

Trump has cited a legal provision that allows him to mobilize federal service members when there is “a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.” Roughly 1,000 National Guard members arrived in the city by Monday, and Trump said he had authorized 2,000 members to deploy if needed.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press