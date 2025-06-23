Monday, June 23, 2025

Trump May Allow Illegal Migrant Farmers to Stay amid ICE Crackdown

'You have people that have worked on farms for 20 years...'

Midwestern farmer
A farmer planting with a tractor near Merna, Illinois / PHOTO: blogs.illinois.edu

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump may soon throw a lifeline to farmers affected by his aggressive illegal immigration crackdowns. 

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he is open to shielding farmers from ICE raids, as some workers are deported or fail to show up for fear of being detained.

“We’re looking at doing something where, in the case of good, reputable farmers, they can take responsibility for the people that they hire and let them have responsibility, because we can’t put the farms out of business,” Trump said. 

“And at the same time, we don’t want to hurt people that aren’t criminals,” the president added. 

Trump’s latest remarks come as he tries to balance tough immigration enforcement with protecting sectors like agriculture and hospitality from economic fallout. 

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on June 12.  

“This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!” the president continued. 

Days later, the administration issued a directive pausing ICE raids on farms, hotels, restaurants and meatpacking plants. Just days after that, the policy was walked back. 

By Wednesday, Trump was still weighing the issue. 

“You have people that have worked on farms for 20 years,” Trump said. “It’s very hard to go in there and say ‘you’re coming out.’ But we’re going to let the farmers take responsibility, they’re great people, they’ll do it. They know the good and the bad.” 

