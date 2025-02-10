Trump Is Cheered at the Super Bowl While Taylor Swift Receives Boos

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President Donald Trump mocked singer Taylor Swift after she was met with boos during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Trump received praise when he was shown on the Jumbotron during the national anthem.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”



He also shared two videos, showing how he was cheered while Swift was booed.

The now-viral clip showed the Cruel Summer singer looking perplexed over the crowd’s negative reaction.

Swift appeared to ask singer Ice Spice “What’s going on?” during the incident, according to the New York Post.

Social media users quickly expressed their joy over the singer not receiving a warm welcome.

“That tracks why her endorsement made it worse for Kamala,” one user wrote.

Swift previously decided to throw her support behind former Vice President Kamala Harris when she ran for the presidency. The Blank Space singer posted a lengthy Instagram post, where she referred to herself as a “Childless Cat Lady.”

Others noted the drastic contrast between Trump and Swift.

The crowd erupts for President @realDonaldTrump when he appears on the screen,” a user wrote. “And nothing but loud boos for Taylor Swift. Is… America back?

Swift was at the game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs suffered a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Kelce said he was looking forward to playing in from of a sitting president.

He called it a “great honor” during the interview.

“I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there—it’s the best country in the world—and that’s pretty cool,” he elaborated.