Trump Endorsed by Undertaker, Kane and ‘Hitman’ Hearns

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump received endorsements from wrestling icons The Undertaker and Kane, and boxing Hall of Famer Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, just weeks before the November presidential election.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, and Kane, whose name is Glenn Jacobs, appeared alongside Trump in a conference room at Trump Tower, where they explained their rationale for supporting him. Meanwhile, Hearns joined Trump on stage at a Detroit rally.

“All right everyone. November 5th—ElectionMania. The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane and The Undertaker or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and Tim Walz,” Callaway said in a video posted on Trump’s TikTok page. “Choose wisely—the nation depends on it.”

The video, which has garnered over 10.1 million views, showed Trump chiming in on the endorsement: “It should be an easy choice.”

Jacobs, currently the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, did not speak in the video but shared a photo with Trump on X.

“It was great seeing @realDonaldTrump today! In 18 days, we’re going to Make America Great Again! Please do your part and vote Trump/Vance!” he wrote, accumulating over 1.3 million views.

Both Callaway and Jacobs are members of the WWE Hall of Fame.

On Friday, Hearns joined Trump at a massive rally in Detroit, Michigan, the boxer’s hometown.

“I won so much money betting on this guy. … Some of the greatest fights in history,” Trump said of Hearns. “One of the greatest fights of all time, and man, I’ll tell you what, he was something special.”

A stunned Hearns took the stage with Trump and later said, “Hearing those nice words coming from you, man, this can’t be real. … Hearing it come from you, I’m very excited. I want to fight now.”

President Trump invites legendary former professional boxer Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns onstage in Detroit, MI pic.twitter.com/Q5n8dwkQWU — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 19, 2024

As reported by Fox News, Hearns boxed professionally from 1997 to 2006 and was introduced to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.