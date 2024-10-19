Quantcast
Sunday, October 20, 2024

Trump Endorsed by Undertaker, Kane and ‘Hitman’ Hearns

'The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane and The Undertaker or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and Tim Walz...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump received endorsements from wrestling icons The Undertaker and Kane, and boxing Hall of Famer Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, just weeks before the November presidential election. 

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Callaway, and Kane, whose name is Glenn Jacobs, appeared alongside Trump in a conference room at Trump Tower, where they explained their rationale for supporting him. Meanwhile, Hearns joined Trump on stage at a Detroit rally.

“All right everyone. November 5th—ElectionMania. The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane and The Undertaker or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and Tim Walz,” Callaway said in a video posted on Trump’s TikTok page. “Choose wiselythe nation depends on it.” 

@realdonaldtrump

TAKE YOUR PICK

♬ original sound – President Donald J Trump

The video, which has garnered over 10.1 million views, showed Trump chiming in on the endorsement: “It should be an easy choice.”

Jacobs, currently the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, did not speak in the video but shared a photo with Trump on X. 

“It was great seeing @realDonaldTrump today! In 18 days, we’re going to Make America Great Again! Please do your part and vote Trump/Vance!” he wrote, accumulating over 1.3 million views. 

Both Callaway and Jacobs are members of the WWE Hall of Fame. 

On Friday, Hearns joined Trump at a massive rally in Detroit, Michigan, the boxer’s hometown.  

“I won so much money betting on this guy. … Some of the greatest fights in history,” Trump said of Hearns. “One of the greatest fights of all time, and man, I’ll tell you what, he was something special.”

A stunned Hearns took the stage with Trump and later said, “Hearing those nice words coming from you, man, this can’t be real. … Hearing it come from you, I’m very excited. I want to fight now.”

As reported by Fox News, Hearns boxed professionally from 1997 to 2006 and was introduced to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FCC Commissioner Seeks CBS Probe Over Distorted Interview w/ Kamala
Next article
Veteran Kicked Off Delta Flight for Shirt Highlighting Veteran Suicide Awareness

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com