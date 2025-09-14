Trump Finally Weighs In on Curtis Sliwa and NYC Mayoral Race

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump made his choice clear in the New York City mayoral race, in which Republicans are trying to rally behind a viable contender to defeat Zohran Mamdani, the self-described democratic socialist.

The question is whether Republicans should back GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams or former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The latter two are running as independents.

Speaking on Fox & Friends on Friday, Trump said Cuomo is the frontrunner between Adams and Sliwa—and appeared to take aim at Sliwa.

“I think they have to have one candidate, and it would look to me like Cuomo is frankly leading the other two,” Trump said, before torching Sliwa: “I’m a Republican, but Curtis is not exactly prime time. He wants cats in Gracie Mansion. We don’t need to have thousands of cats.”

Trump: I'm a Republican, but Curtis [Sliwa] is not exactly prime time, he wants cats in Gracie mansion. We don’t need thousands of cats. pic.twitter.com/jdGpJ6xhet — Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2025

Trump’s jab appeared to reference Sliwa’s well-known affinity for cats. The Guardian Angels founder shares his home with 17 of them, many were rescued from the streets.

A Sliwa spokesperson brushed off Trump’s comments in a statement to the media.

“New Yorkers have a deep commitment to both people and animals, and Curtis Sliwa shares this passion,” the spokesperson said. “He is proud of his wife, Nancy, who has dedicated her life to fostering, caring for, and saving animals, often advocating for them when no one else would.”

It remains unclear whether Trump will formally endorse Cuomo in the coming days.

Current polling shows Mamdani leading the Nov. 4 race. His advantage narrows in a two-person matchup, with Cuomo trailing by just a few points.

Cuomo had sought the Democratic nomination but lost to Mamdani.

Meanwhile, Adams, facing widespread unpopularity within his party, opted to run as an independent instead.