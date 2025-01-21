Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Government Censorship

( President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order banning the federal government from taking any action to restrict Americans free speech rights.

Although such a prohibition is already enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, that did not stop the Biden administration from attempting to circumvent the law by using private organizations as the intermediary.

Trump’s order broaden’s the protections not only to direct censorship but to actions that might also encourage or promote other forms of censorship.