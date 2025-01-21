Quantcast
Marco Rubio Unanimously Confirmed as Secretary of State

State Department will be 'a source of creative ideas and effective implementation...'

Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio / IMAGE: Senate Foreign Relations Committee via YouTube

(, The Center SquareDays after a smooth confirmation hearing, the U.S. Senate on Monday unanimously approved Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for America’s next secretary of State.

All 99 of Rubio’s Senate colleagues voted for him. Following precedent, he declined to vote for himself.

Representing Florida since 2010, Rubio has served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Intelligence Committee. The son of Cuban immigrants, Rubio is known for his expertise on countries and conflicts in South America and the Middle East, as well as his hawkish stance on China.

During his Wednesday hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio committed to ensuring the State Department prioritizes “the alignment of our foreign policy to our national interests” and is “a source of creative ideas and effective implementation.”

Foreign policy decisions going forward must always place America’s interests first, Rubio said, because without national security and prosperity, the U.S. will be unable to support its allies and peace abroad.

He also highlighted the importance of prudence and compromise, particularly relating to America’s tense relations with China and President Donald Trump’s strategies to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Like many of Trump’s cabinet picks, Rubio pledged to secure the southern border and crack down on cartel activity in the U.S., hinting that placing direct or indirect pressure on Mexico to do its part may be required.

With Rubio required to step down from his congressional position to assume his federal role, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has announced that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will take the new State secretary’s place in the Senate.

