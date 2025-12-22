Monday, December 22, 2025

Trump Endorses Congressman Who Allegedly Had Affair w/ Staffer Who Lit Herself on Fire

'One source told the Daily Mail that their relationship continued ‘for some time’ and that Aviles’ husband, Adrian Aviles, was aware of the relationship at the time of her death...'

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Tony Gonzales for re-election as the Texas congressman faces intense scrutiny for allegedly having an affair with a staffer who lit herself on fire and died in September.

“Tony knows the Wisdom and Courage that is required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump said last week on Truth Social.

According to the Daily Mail, Gonzales’s staffer, Regina Aviles, 35, poured gasoline over herself before becoming engulfed in flames at her home on September 13 in Uvalde, Texas.

“Aviles and the married congressman became romantically involved after she joined his staff on November 21, 2021,” the Daily Mail reported at the time, citing anonymous sources.

“One source told the Daily Mail that their relationship continued ‘for some time’ and that Aviles’ husband, Adrian Aviles, was aware of the relationship at the time of her death. Two additional, separate sources also confirmed the alleged relationship with Gonzales.”

The Daily Mail added that a spokesman for Rep. Gonzales “refused to deny the affair when repeatedly offered the opportunity.”

Gonzales has since denied the affair, but has been tight-lipped about the staffer.

Initial reports didn’t specify how exactly Aviles died, other than by fire.

“Paramedics, firefighters and police responded to Santos-Aviles’ home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance,” local news site KSAT said, citing a police report.

Tragically, her last words were, “I don’t want to die,” her mother reportedly said.

It looks like more information won’t be forthcoming about her death. On Friday, the Texas Attorney General’s Office ruled that 911 calls from the incident will be kept sealed. Santos-Aviles’s husband was reportedly relieved by the decision.

“I’m so happy that the AG’s Office has recognized that this is a private family tragedy,” he said in a statement to KSAT on Friday. “Public disclosure would have obviously just been used for adverse political purposes.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

