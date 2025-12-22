Trump Endorses Congressman Who Allegedly Had Affair w/ Staffer Who Lit Herself on Fire

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Tony Gonzales for re-election as the Texas congressman faces intense scrutiny for allegedly having an affair with a staffer who lit herself on fire and died in September.

“Tony knows the Wisdom and Courage that is required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump said last week on Truth Social.

Terrible take by @realDonaldTrump

Tony Gonzales is an anti-gunner who was having an affair with his married staffer who died after allegedly "setting herself on fire". Brandon Herrera, is the only choice for Texas TX-23. @TheAKGuy pic.twitter.com/uozTIXliZX — Guns&Gadgets (@Guns_Gadgets) December 19, 2025

According to the Daily Mail, Gonzales’s staffer, Regina Aviles, 35, poured gasoline over herself before becoming engulfed in flames at her home on September 13 in Uvalde, Texas.

“Aviles and the married congressman became romantically involved after she joined his staff on November 21, 2021,” the Daily Mail reported at the time, citing anonymous sources.

“One source told the Daily Mail that their relationship continued ‘for some time’ and that Aviles’ husband, Adrian Aviles, was aware of the relationship at the time of her death. Two additional, separate sources also confirmed the alleged relationship with Gonzales.”

The Daily Mail added that a spokesman for Rep. Gonzales “refused to deny the affair when repeatedly offered the opportunity.”

Gonzales has since denied the affair, but has been tight-lipped about the staffer.

Initial reports didn’t specify how exactly Aviles died, other than by fire.

“Paramedics, firefighters and police responded to Santos-Aviles’ home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance,” local news site KSAT said, citing a police report.

Tragically, her last words were, “I don’t want to die,” her mother reportedly said.

It looks like more information won’t be forthcoming about her death. On Friday, the Texas Attorney General’s Office ruled that 911 calls from the incident will be kept sealed. Santos-Aviles’s husband was reportedly relieved by the decision.

The Texas AG is keeping the 911 calls secret in the case of the staffer who allegedly had an affair with Rep. Tony Gonzales before lighting herself on fire in September. https://t.co/KO6iUkMU9z pic.twitter.com/MdQngiaaXL — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 22, 2025

“I’m so happy that the AG’s Office has recognized that this is a private family tragedy,” he said in a statement to KSAT on Friday. “Public disclosure would have obviously just been used for adverse political purposes.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.