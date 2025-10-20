Report: House Staffer Who Burned Alive Last Month Had an Affair w/ Rep. Gonzales

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In a stunning development, the Daily Mail reported Monday that the congressional staffer who burned to death in her home last month had been having an affair with her boss, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

According to the Daily Mail, the staffer, Regina Aviles, 35, poured gasoline over herself before becoming engulfed in flames at her home on September 13 in Uvalde, Texas.

“Aviles and the married congressman became romantically involved after she joined his staff on November 21, 2021,” the Daily Mail reported, citing anonymous sources.

“One source told the Daily Mail that their relationship continued ‘for some time’ and that Aviles’ husband, Adrian Aviles, was aware of the relationship at the time of her death. Two additional, separate sources also confirmed the alleged relationship with Gonzales.”

Married Congressman had alleged affair with aide… before she set herself on fire: Bombshell revelation as police block release of 911 call and other evidence https://t.co/3BiOPpl6mC — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 20, 2025

The Daily Mail added that a spokesman for Rep. Gonzales “refused to deny the affair when repeatedly offered the opportunity.”

Initial reports didn’t specify how exactly Aviles died, other than by fire.

According to local Uvalde outlet KSAT, the 35-year-old staffer died after a “Saturday night incident at her home.”

“Paramedics, firefighters and police responded to Santos-Aviles’ home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance,” KSAT said, citing a police report.

“A close family member told KSAT Investigates Wednesday a relative called emergency services after finding Santos Aviles on fire outside of her home. The family member said Santos-Aviles was airlifted to SAMMC in San Antonio to be treated for extensive burns.”

A family member reportedly said the staffer’s death was an accident.

Santos-Aviles’s apparent LinkedIn profile says she was executive director of the Uvalde Area Chamber of Commerce until November 2021, when she left to work as the regional director for Rep. Gonzales’ office in Uvalde.

Tragically, her last words were, “I don’t want to die,” her mother reportedly said.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.