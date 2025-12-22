Monday, December 22, 2025

Deputy AG Explains Why Ghislaine Maxwell Was Moved to Cushy Prison Camp

'At the institution she was in, she was suffering numerous, numerous threats...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Ghislaine Maxwell
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, is escorted by a U.S. Marshal / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security prison camp in July due to the death threats she had been receiving at the low-security prison where she was previously incarcerated.

Blanche’s explanation came in response to questions about the timing of Maxwell’s move. She was transferred from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, in July, after she provided an interview to the Justice Department about her accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. Because she said in that interview that she never saw President Donald Trump commit any wrongdoing, some speculate that her transfer was a reward for clearing the president’s name.

Blanche claimed otherwise.

“I am responsible for the Bureau of Prisons, so every decision that they make lands on my desk,” he said. “At the institution she was in, she was suffering numerous, numerous threats.”

Blanche wasn’t pressed further on the favorable treatment Maxwell’s received at the Texas prison camp.

According to House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, “Maxwell’s meals have been customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees.”

“An inmate who trains puppies to become service dogs was instructed to provide one to Maxwell for a time so she could play with the puppy, even though neither inmates nor staff are ordinarily allowed to pet the service dogs in training,” Raskin said in a letter to the Bureau of Prisons last month.

“When Ms. Maxwell wanted to go to the prison exercise area, she was personally escorted there after hours by prison guards so she could work out by herself and was allowed to enjoy recreation time in staff-only areas.”

According to Raskin, the preferential treatment is so bad that one Bryan prison official has complained that he is “sick of having to be Maxwell’s bitch.”

Raskin had asked FPC Bryan warden Tanisha Hall to contact his staff by Nov. 13 to coordinate a visit to Maxwell’s prison camp. He also asked a series of questions, including about the identities of the unknown people who met with Maxwell while other inmates were locked down in August.

It’s unclear whether Warden Hall ever responded, or if the visit took place.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

