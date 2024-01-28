Peter Navarro Decries DOJ Verdict: ‘Death Sentence at My Age’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Peter Navarro, the former director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under the Trump administration, referred to his sentence for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee as “effectively a death sentence.”

Navarro made these remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Friday, where he expressed that being prosecuted for an obscure crime marked “not a good day for America.”

He was sentenced to four months in federal prison after refusing to comply with the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee. At the time, Navarro cited executive privilege and separation of powers as his main reasons for not testifying. The Democrat-led House of Representatives passed a contempt of Congress charge and referred the matter to the DOJ, which set a grand jury, leading to an indictment.

“I am the first senior white house advisor ever to be charged in this alleged crime,” Navarro told Hannity. “I want folks to know they can come after me and come after Trump and come after you.”

Navarro pledged to appeal the sentence. However, he alleged that the DOJ is attempting to force him to serve time before he proceeds with the appeals.

“They even want to put me in prison before I can have my appeal in this case,” he added. “They want Trump in prison and out of the Oval Office and they want folks like me not to be able to help him out.”

Navarro referred to the average life expectancy of 77 years, asserting that his sentence amounted to a death sentence.

“Four months in prison at my age is effectively a death sentence if you look at the average lifespan in America,” he added. “This to me is why you’ve got to let Donald Trump in 2024 and get him into the oval. … Our economy is in shambles. The border is in shambles. Our enemies are upon us.”

He concluded: “What I want is justice for the American people. I want Trump in the white house, not in prison. I want my case to go to the Supreme Court and settle good law on one of the most important constitutional issues.”

Navarro became the second Trump official to be convicted and sentenced for not complying with a congressional subpoena. Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months after the DOJ prosecuted the charge. Bannon is currently appealing the decision.