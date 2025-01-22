Quantcast
Wednesday, January 22, 2025

President Trump Brings Back Midnight Tweets w/ Post Blasting ‘Nasty’ Bishop

'She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump on NBC News's Meet the Press (Screenshot/NBC News's YouTube)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President Donald Trump brought back midnight social media posts early Wednesday with a strong rebuke of the “nasty” bishop who doused her sermon at his inaugural prayer service in leftist politics.

Trump appeared to roll his eyes in church as Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde pleaded for him to “have mercy” on LGBT people and illegal migrants “who are scared” as he takes office.

Budde appeared on CNN hours later to defend her politicized sermon, telling anchor Erin Burnett that she weaponized her words against the president because she feels he is “charged” and must find “room for mercy.”

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at 12:39 a.m.

On the leftist bishop’s plea for the migrants “who pick our crops,” Trump torched her failure to mention the illegal status of mass waves of criminals crossing the border.

“She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions,” the president wrote. “It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA.”

Trump called Budde’s attacks the only interesting part of her sermon, which was otherwise “very boring and uninspiring.” The president demanded an apology from the bishop for her disrespectful behavior.

“She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!” Trump added.

Budde has a history of Trump Derangement Syndrome. The biased bishop blasted Trump on CNN in June 2020 over photos taken at St. John’s Church after unruly Black Lives Matter protesters were cleared out by the U.S. Park Police in a move planned before the president’s visit.

Budde criticized Trump for his approach to the “agony of our country” and said he used the church “as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our churches stand for.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
