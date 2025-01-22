President Trump Brings Back Midnight Tweets w/ Post Blasting ‘Nasty’ Bishop

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President Donald Trump brought back midnight social media posts early Wednesday with a strong rebuke of the “nasty” bishop who doused her sermon at his inaugural prayer service in leftist politics.

Trump appeared to roll his eyes in church as Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde pleaded for him to “have mercy” on LGBT people and illegal migrants “who are scared” as he takes office.

NEW: Trump appears to roll his eyes as Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde begs him to “have mercy” on gay, lesbian and transgender children and illegal immigrants. These people are absolutely nuts. “I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared. There are gay,… pic.twitter.com/1rEKez5wgh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2025

Budde appeared on CNN hours later to defend her politicized sermon, telling anchor Erin Burnett that she weaponized her words against the president because she feels he is “charged” and must find “room for mercy.”

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, who politicized her sermon at President Trump’s inaugural prayer service, IMMEDIATELY takes to CNN. “I was speaking to the president because I felt that he has this moment now where he feels charged… and I wanted to say there is room for mercy.” pic.twitter.com/LpnCeMbx3T — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) January 22, 2025

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at 12:39 a.m.

On the leftist bishop’s plea for the migrants “who pick our crops,” Trump torched her failure to mention the illegal status of mass waves of criminals crossing the border.

“She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people. Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions,” the president wrote. “It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA.”

12am mean tweets are back 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/TdSqdkkrJz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2025

Trump called Budde’s attacks the only interesting part of her sermon, which was otherwise “very boring and uninspiring.” The president demanded an apology from the bishop for her disrespectful behavior.

“She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!” Trump added.

Budde has a history of Trump Derangement Syndrome. The biased bishop blasted Trump on CNN in June 2020 over photos taken at St. John’s Church after unruly Black Lives Matter protesters were cleared out by the U.S. Park Police in a move planned before the president’s visit.

Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of the church used for today’s photo op, slams Trump for exploiting the church “as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our churches stand for.” pic.twitter.com/CzfuQKVLZa — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 2, 2020

Budde criticized Trump for his approach to the “agony of our country” and said he used the church “as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our churches stand for.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.