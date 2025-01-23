Quantcast
Thursday, January 23, 2025

‘No Favors’: Kamala Blames Nanny-Banging Girl-Slapper Doug Emhoff for Election Loss

'There’s plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris on CBS News Sunday Morning (Screenshot/CBS News's YouTube)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris blamed her husband, Doug Emhoff, for her historic election loss to President Donald Trump—and things are not “hunky dory in the Harris household,” a source told Daily Mail on Wednesday.

During the 2024 election cycle, Emhoff was branded by Democrats as an advocate for woman and the new face of soft masculinity.

However, Harris’s husband reportedly hid his “dark side,” according to an ex-girlfriend who told the Daily Mail in October 2024 he “[slapped] me so hard I [spun] around” when they were dating in 2012.

Allegations against Emhoff exploded as it emerged that the former second gentleman has a history of misconduct against women.

He reportedly admitted to having an extramarital affair with and impregnating his daughter’s nanny—who accused him of causing her to miscarry the baby—before divorcing his first wife in 2009, according to the Daily Mail.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share,” the source told the outlet.

The source continued, “Doug did Kamala no favors during the election—frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child’s nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his ‘I am woman’ crusade.”

Harris could reportedly write a tell-all book about the fallout of the Biden campaign, according to the Daily Mail, which reported in December 2024 that the former vice president has received multi-million-dollar offers from top publishers.

The outlet noted that Harris could throw Emhoff under the bus if she were to make a book deal.

“I see signs that all is not hunky dory in the Harris household,” the source told the Daily Mail, then wondering aloud, “What does Doug do for her now?”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Oval Office Echoes w/ Trump’s Ominous Message to Biden
Next article
Trump DHS Repeals Biden-Era Rule Limiting ICE Arrests

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com