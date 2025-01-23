‘No Favors’: Kamala Blames Nanny-Banging Girl-Slapper Doug Emhoff for Election Loss

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris blamed her husband, Doug Emhoff, for her historic election loss to President Donald Trump—and things are not “hunky dory in the Harris household,” a source told Daily Mail on Wednesday.

During the 2024 election cycle, Emhoff was branded by Democrats as an advocate for woman and the new face of soft masculinity.

However, Harris’s husband reportedly hid his “dark side,” according to an ex-girlfriend who told the Daily Mail in October 2024 he “[slapped] me so hard I [spun] around” when they were dating in 2012.

Doug Emhoff's ex-girlfriend speaks out telling how Kamala's husband forcefully slapped her for flirting with another man https://t.co/hATb8qcMx4 pic.twitter.com/h5jLEwseXe — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 24, 2024

Allegations against Emhoff exploded as it emerged that the former second gentleman has a history of misconduct against women.

He reportedly admitted to having an extramarital affair with and impregnating his daughter’s nanny—who accused him of causing her to miscarry the baby—before divorcing his first wife in 2009, according to the Daily Mail.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share,” the source told the outlet.

EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris' marriage in turmoil as she blames 'dead weight' husband Doug Emhoff for election defeat https://t.co/y2M9NJPlLL pic.twitter.com/lCF98x94el — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 22, 2025

The source continued, “Doug did Kamala no favors during the election—frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child’s nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his ‘I am woman’ crusade.”

Harris could reportedly write a tell-all book about the fallout of the Biden campaign, according to the Daily Mail, which reported in December 2024 that the former vice president has received multi-million-dollar offers from top publishers.

The outlet noted that Harris could throw Emhoff under the bus if she were to make a book deal.

“I see signs that all is not hunky dory in the Harris household,” the source told the Daily Mail, then wondering aloud, “What does Doug do for her now?”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.