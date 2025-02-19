Report: Trump Administration Could Suspend COVID Jabs for All Americans

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Though it didn’t cite any sources, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday that the Trump administration’s top public health officials support suspending the use of all COVID vaccines on the grounds that they could be causing adverse health reactions.

“Dr Jay Bhattacharya, who has been nominated to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has backed a petition calling for the mRNA vaccines to be paused and retested … He is one of the signatories of the Hope Accord, which claims there is a ‘causal link’ between the mRNA shots and an alarming rise in excess deaths worldwide,” the Daily Mail reported.

“DailyMail.com also understands Robert F Kennedy Jr has privately expressed concerns about the vaccines and signaled he is open to axing them if the data supports it.”

The Daily Mail also cited Dr Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist being considered for a health advisory role in Kennedy’s new health departments, as well as incoming FBI Director Kash Patel as top officials who opposed the COVID MNRA shots.

🚨BREAKING! Trump admin considers banning Covid vaccines for all age groups! After extensive research the Pfizer and Moderna gene products need to be pulled, due to unacceptable side effects and extensive DNA contamination within the Pfizer product. No LNP, and no DNA, period! pic.twitter.com/TAUJGEyI38 — Chris Martenson (@chrismartenson) February 19, 2025

Suspending the COVID shot would be a drastic policy shift for Trump, who’s long touted his role in fast-tracking the jab’s regulatory approval process—what’s known as Operation Warp Speed.

As recently as December, the House GOP published a report touting that “Operation Warp Speed was a tremendous success and a model to build upon in the future.”

“The vaccines, which are now probably better characterized as therapeutics, undoubtedly saved millions of lives by diminishing likelihood of severe disease and death,” the report said.

The subcommittee report quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci as one of its sources that Warp Speed was a success.

“By nearly all accounts, this was an incredible feat of science which was made possible by the unique structure of OWS. Dr. Fauci, though reluctant to give credit to the Trump Administration, characterized the effort as ‘the best decision [he’s] ever made with regard to an intervention as director of the institute,’” the report said.

