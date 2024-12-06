Quantcast
Friday, December 6, 2024

Trump Announces First AI And Crypto Czar

'He will safeguard Free Speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference in Washington, D.C. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of investor David Sacks to the new role of “White House A.I. & Crypto Czar” Thursday in a post on Truth Social.

“I am pleased to announce that David O. Sacks will be the ‘White House A.I. & Crypto Czar,’” Trump wrote. “In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness.”

Sacks will take the helm of policy concerning the burgeoning impact of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. He will protect the U.S. from Big Tech censorship while allowing both emerging industries to thrive, Trump said.


“David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas,” the president-elect announced. “He will safeguard Free Speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship. He will work on a legal framework so the Crypto industry has the clarity it has been asking for, and can thrive in the U.S.”

Sacks was also named leader of the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology.

The 25-year veteran investor previously worked with Trump ally Elon Musk and entrepreneur Peter Thiel as a co-founder of PayPal. He later invested in their companies SpaceX and Palantir.

Sacks is known for founding Craft Ventures, a venture capital firm based in San Francisco. Earlier in his career, he also founded Yammer, an enterprise software company gobbled up by Microsoft in a $1.2 billion acquisition.


Sacks also hosts the All In podcast with co-hosts Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg, where the capitalist quartet discuss politics, current events and the market.

“David has the knowledge, business experience, intelligence, and pragmatism to MAKE AMERICA GREAT in these two critical technologies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Congratulations, David!”

Sacks thanked Trump for choosing him in a post on Truth Social.

“Thank you Mr. President. I am honored and grateful for the trust you have placed in me,” Sacks wrote. “I look forward to advancing American competitiveness in these critical technologies. Under your leadership, the future is bright!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

