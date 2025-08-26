Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Trump Administration Shatters the Record for Annual US Airstrikes in Somalia

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former al-Qaeda leader who is now Syria’s de facto president, is expected to travel to New York City in September to address the UN General Assembly….

Posted by Headline USA Editor
This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy via AP)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The Trump administration has shattered the record for total US airstrikes in Somalia in a single calendar year, as the US has been bombing the country at a record pace with virtually no American media coverage.

US Africa Command told Antiwar.com in an email on Tuesday that its forces launched a total of nine airstrikes in a recent two-week campaign against the ISIS affiliate in Somalia’s northeastern Puntland region, bringing the total number of US airstrikes in Somalia this year to 68.

The previous record for US airstrikes in Somalia in a single year was set at 63 in 2019 during President Trump’s first term. The current Trump administration is set to significantly outpace the 2019 bombing campaign as it continues to provide air support for local Puntland forces fighting the ISIS affiliate in the northeast and for US-backed government forces fighting al-Shabaab in southern Somalia.

At the beginning of his term, Trump eased restrictions on airstrikes and special operations raids in areas outside of countries officially considered combat zones by the US, which applies to every country except Iraq and Syria. The result was a massive increase in US airstrikes, including in Yemen, where the Trump administration conducted a brutal bombing campaign from March 15 to May 6 that killed more than 250 civilians.

According to figures from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), Trump launched nearly as many airstrikes during his first five months in office as President Biden did during his entire four-year term. Trump also became the first US president to bomb Iran with his strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day US-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic.

The Trump administration has also conducted airstrikes against ISIS and al-Qaeda fighters in Iraq and Syria while also supporting the new Syrian government, which is led by a former al-Qaeda commander.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Proposes Returning Death Penalty to D.C.
Next article
Syria’s Al-Qaeda-Leader-Turned President To Visit New York To Address the UN General Assembly

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com