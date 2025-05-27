Trump Administration Moves to Cut Federal Contracts with Harvard

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) In another blow to Harvard University, the Trump administration has moved to cancel federal contracts with the Ivy League school.

The General Services Administration announced that it is working with various federal agencies to “review” government contracts with the university in preparation to “terminate” or “transition” the contracts. The move by the independent federal government agency, funded only about 1% through congressional appropriation, comes at the behest of President Donald Trump.

In its explanation for terminating the contracts, the government agency says it is charged with the “safeguarding of taxpayer money” and that it has a duty to ensure that “procurement” money is distributed to “vendors and contractors who promote and champion principles of nondiscrimination and the national interest.”

The agency says Harvard has continued “to engage in race discrimination” in its admissions process, going opposite of a Supreme Court ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard. The agency says the school “has shown no indication of reforming” its admissions process.

In addition, the agency “offering billions of dollars worth of products, services, and facilities that federal agencies need to serve the public,” per its website, accused the university of engaging in “discriminatory hiring practices.” That would be a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The agency also highlighted continual accusations from the Trump administration that the university isn’t doing enough to blunt the rise of antisemitism on its campus.

Trump suggested he could reallocate Harvard’s funding to trade schools.

In a social media post, the president said he was considering taking $3 billion in grant money “from a very antisemitic Harvard” and giving it to trade schools. He called it “a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!”

Supporters of the university say funding cuts would adversely impact critical medical research conducted by the university. Approximately 11% of Harvard’s operating revenues are federally sponsored.

The move to terminate federal contracts with Harvard and “its affiliates” follows a tumultuous week between the Trump administration and Harvard.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the Trump administration would be terminating Harvard’s foreign student visa “privileges,” citing antisemitism and close ties with the Chinese Communist Party.

Harvard swiftly moved to block the order by filing a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, saying the administration was violating the school’s First Amendment rights.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from halting the university’s foreign visa program.

In April, the Trump administration announced it was freezing $2.2 billion in federal grants to the university. In addition, the president is threatening to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status.