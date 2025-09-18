Thursday, September 18, 2025

Trump Administration Clears First Arms Packages for Ukraine Funded by NATO Allies

Posted by Headline USA Editor
In this image provided by the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is watched by Rich Hansen, the commander's representative for the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, while signing military ordnance in Scranton, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Office of the Ukrainian Presidency via AP)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump’s War Department has approved the first weapons packages that will be sent to Ukraine under a new NATO initiative that involves US allies funding the shipment of US weapons into the proxy war, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

So far, NATO allies have pledged about $2 billion to the initiative, known as the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). Sources told Reuters that Elbridge Colby, the War Department’s policy chief, has approved as many as two $500 million weapons shipments for Ukraine under PURL.

The sources did not detail the types of weapons that will be sent to Ukraine under the PURL initiative, besides saying that it will include air defenses. The report said the weapons will be sent to Ukraine from US military stockpiles.

The Trump administration has continued to ship weapons packages to Ukraine that were previously approved by the Biden administration and has approved several weapons sales for Ukraine, including one that’s partially funded by US military aid and will arm Ukrainian forces with long-range cruise missiles.

News of the approval of the PURL shipments comes as a peace deal to end the Ukraine war seems increasingly unlikely despite the recent summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the two sides remain very far apart on the terms.

President Trump and his top officials also seem willing to continue supporting the war as long as the US’s NATO allies commit to more funding. Vice President JD Vance recently said that the US was “done” with funding the conflict, but said if the Europeans “want to step up and actually buy the weapons from American producers, we’re okay with that, but we’re not going to fund it ourselves anymore.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
3 Police Officers Killed and 2 Injured in Rural Pennsylvania Shooting
Next article
Smotrich Calls Gaza a ‘Real Estate Bonanza,’ Says US and Israel Discussing Dividing the Land

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com