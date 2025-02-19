Quantcast
Trevor Noah Now Endorses Segregation Despite Making Fortune Rebuking Apartheid

'Do you think that integration was the right move?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Trevor Noah, a self-described “comedian from South Africa,” suggested on Thursday that desegregation in the United States was a mistake, arguing that racial groups are inherently different. 

Noah made these claims in his What Now? podcast during an interview with woke sociologist Ruha Benjamin, who also voiced her opposition to desegregation. The duo was discussing the end of Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“Do you think that integration was the right move?” Noah asked Benjamin. He acknowledged that most Americans support integration, stating that “in America, people are like, ‘Well, of course. I mean, there were people where there was racism, and there’s segregation.” 

Before Benjamin could answer, Noah continued, “Yeah, no, no, no! I’m separating them! Let’s separate someone being oppressed and someone not being able to get a job and someone not being able to get a bank loan. Let’s take all of those negative things away.” 

Noah’s pro-segregation comments seem to stem from the false notion that integration, without additional policy changes, failed to advance equality in America.  

Noah exclaimed that segregating racial groups could be beneficial, echoing rhetoric used by racist hate groups. He cited Finland—where nearly 90 percent of the population is Finnish—as a purported example. 

“You know who’s in Finland? Finnish people. That’s it. That’s it. And because they’re all Finnish, there’s an idea of like, ‘No, we all have in the same direction. We all know what our actions mean.’ And that’s a really powerful thing,” Noah affirmed. 

Concluding, Noah repeated the question: “I would love to know if you think integration was the right solution maybe on the other side of, you know, one of civil rights.” 

Benjamin, who has claimed technology is racist, replied that integration was not the right response to segregation. “I don’t think it’s actually that controversial when, if you understand that segregation and integration weren’t the only options,” she claimed. 

Noah’s comments came after President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on South Africa over its controversial land seizure law, which empowers the government to confiscate property from Afrikaners—South Africans of European descent— under the guise of “equality.” 

Noah’s remarks were puzzling, given that he lived through apartheid in South Africa and made his career criticizing it. He also has spent years accusing Republicans, including President Donald Trump, of racism. 

Below are clips of Noah repeatedly suggesting that Trump is a racist.

