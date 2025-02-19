Quantcast
Tuesday, February 18, 2025

NYU’s College Republicans President Resigns after Making Comments about Barron Trump

'Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities that Barron has already demonstrated...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Barron Trump
Barron Trump

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The president of New York University College Republicans had to resign Monday after making comments about President Donald Trump’s son Barron.

Kaya Walker left her position after she spoke with Vanity Fair where she called the youngest son of the president “an oddity.”

“He’s sort of like an oddity on campus,” Walker told the outlet. “He goes to class, he goes home.”

After Walker’s remarks, the College Republicans of America issued a statement Monday that was shared to social media.

“In response to recent events with our NYU chapter, College Republicans of America formally invites Barron Trump to join us in reshaping the Republican Party,” the post read with a lengthy statement attached.

The group said Walker’s remarks were “inappropriate” and “does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.”

CRA president Will Donahue personally invited Barron Trump to join the group.

“Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities that Barron has already demonstrated,” Donahue stated.

The statement made reference to the group breaking from over a 100 year tradition when they endorsed Trump before the primary season.

“Our support for President Trump is, and has been, a pillar of our organization,” the statement added.

Walker later spoke with the New York Post and said she now regrets stepping down from the organization.

“They [made it] look like I was calling the president’s son weird, but I feel like anybody who can read would know that’s not what I was doing,” she said.

The former club president wanted to make it clear with the outlet she is a Trump supporter.

“I just feel bad that [Barron’s] having this hard college experience, and I understand that he wants to be left alone,” Walker said. “I don’t even know Baron Trump. I campaigned for his father. Why would I have any ill intent towards him?”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Social Security Head Steps Down over DOGE Access of Recipient Information: AP Sources
Next article
Trevor Noah Now Endorses Segregation Despite Making Fortune Rebuking Apartheid

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com