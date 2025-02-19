NYU’s College Republicans President Resigns after Making Comments about Barron Trump

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The president of New York University College Republicans had to resign Monday after making comments about President Donald Trump’s son Barron.

Kaya Walker left her position after she spoke with Vanity Fair where she called the youngest son of the president “an oddity.”

“He’s sort of like an oddity on campus,” Walker told the outlet. “He goes to class, he goes home.”

After Walker’s remarks, the College Republicans of America issued a statement Monday that was shared to social media.

“In response to recent events with our NYU chapter, College Republicans of America formally invites Barron Trump to join us in reshaping the Republican Party,” the post read with a lengthy statement attached.

The group said Walker’s remarks were “inappropriate” and “does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.”

CRA president Will Donahue personally invited Barron Trump to join the group.

“Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities that Barron has already demonstrated,” Donahue stated.

The statement made reference to the group breaking from over a 100 year tradition when they endorsed Trump before the primary season.

“Our support for President Trump is, and has been, a pillar of our organization,” the statement added.

Walker later spoke with the New York Post and said she now regrets stepping down from the organization.

“They [made it] look like I was calling the president’s son weird, but I feel like anybody who can read would know that’s not what I was doing,” she said.

The former club president wanted to make it clear with the outlet she is a Trump supporter.

“I just feel bad that [Barron’s] having this hard college experience, and I understand that he wants to be left alone,” Walker said. “I don’t even know Baron Trump. I campaigned for his father. Why would I have any ill intent towards him?”