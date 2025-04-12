Transparency Group Sues Trump’s DOJ for Jeffrey Epstein Client Documents

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have yet to fulfill their promise to release all the government’s files on notorious sex trafficker and likely intelligence asset Jeffrey Epstein, and a conservative transparency organization is apparently tired of waiting.

The non-profit group Judicial Watch sued the Justice Department over the matter on Wednesday, alleging that the DOJ ignored its Freedom of Information Act requests for records on Epstein, as well as for Bondi and Patel’s internal communications about the release of those records.

“Simply put, the Justice Department needs to respond to public demands for transparency under law and release the Epstein files under FOIA,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release.

Judicial Watch has filed a major federal lawsuit against Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ for refusing to release the Epstein client list. The suit demands access to the list and all documents linked to Epstein’s child trafficking network. Tom Fitton says the… pic.twitter.com/huOQuMEnzG — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 11, 2025

Judicial Watch’s lawsuit comes nearly two months after the White House staged a publicity stunt, in which a gaggle of pro-Israel conservative political commentators were provided binders that read “The Epstein Files.” It turned out, all the documents in the binders had already been released, and that the binders contained more redactions than the already-public documents.

Bondi later blamed FBI duplicity for her phony disclosure, alleging that the bureau’s New York office has been suppressing hundreds of documents.

“I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” she said in an open letter to Patel on Feb. 27.

“By 8 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained.”

Epstein’s crimes and connections to famous people have long been a subject of public fascination and media scrutiny. Over the years, thousands of pages of records have been released through lawsuits, his criminal dockets, public disclosures and Freedom of Information Act requests.

In January 2024, a court unsealed a trove of documents that had been collected as evidence in a lawsuit filed Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. Much of the material, including transcripts of victim interviews and old police reports, had already been publicly known.

Epstein sexually abused children hundreds of times over more than a decade, exploiting vulnerable girls as young as 14. He allegedly killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial in his Manhattan jail cell.

The case has drawn widespread attention because of Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s links to royals, presidents and billionaires. Maxwell herself is the daughter of the late British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, who once owned the New York Daily News.

Maxwell, 62, was found guilty in December 2021 of luring young girls to Epstein so he could molest them, between 1994 and 2004. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Numerous researchers have determined that Epstein and the Maxwells were intelligence assets, providing information to agencies such as the FBI, CIA, and Israel’s intelligence agency, the Mossad. An ongoing lawsuit from an unknown Epstein victim, “Jane Doe 200,” is seeking to compel Epstein’s estate to release records that would confirm these connections.

Given the pro-Israel stance held by the White House and its conservative influencers, many researchers are skeptical that the DOJ’s Epstein document dumps will reveal the truth about who he was working for, and why.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.